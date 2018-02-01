Black Lab Enterprise Server 11.52 and Black Lab Enterprise Desktop 11.52 released
Today the Black Lab team is releasing a revamp of our OS projects. With the new year comes new changes. First of all, the entire management team has changed. Second, we trimmed down our solutions to two products. Desktop and Server. Third, our solutions are 100% completely free. You can download as many copies as you would like but since we are now a self funding community project so we do take donations and all of our products are available for a single price if users need it on LiveUSB, $19.99 USD plus tax.
Another change is there are no more desktop spins. We have one UI release and that is XFCE. We chose XFCE because many of our users and customers run this system on older systems and XFCE can run on first generation x64 systems as well as newer Intel and AMD processors. We have setup the system so users migrating from GNOME and our other releases will feel right at home and will have superior performance and resource management.
