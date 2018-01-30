OSS Leftovers
-
LibreOffice 6.0: major update for the free office suite
LibreOffice is the free power-packed Open Source personal productivity suite for Windows, Macintosh and Linux, that gives you six feature-rich applications for all your document production and data processing needs: Writer, Calc, Impress, Draw, Math and Base. Support and documentation is free from our large, dedicated community of users, contributors and developers. You, too, can also get involved!
-
Migrating from IPF to Packet Filter in Solaris 11.4
This blog entry covers the migration from IPF to Packet Filter (a.k.a. PF).
-
Understanding Software as a Service
Some others are WordPress, Salesforce, NetSuite and SurveyMonkey. Not all forms of SaaS are necessarily based on a paid subscription model; there are even open-source efforts such as Drupal, which is distributed under the GNU General Public License and can be found in use in over 2% of all of the web sites in the world.
-
Install OpenBSD on dedibox with full-disk encryption
I run several "dedibox" servers at online.net, all powered by OpenBSD. OpenBSD is not officially supported so you have to work-around. Running full-disk encrypted OpenBSD there is a piece of cake. As a bonus, my first steps within a brand new booted machine
-
Our future relationship with FSFE
Personally, I support an overhaul of FSFE's democratic processes and the bulk of the reasons for this change are quite valid. One of the reasons proposed for the change, the suggestion that the election was a popularity contest, is an argument I don't agree with: the same argument could be used to abolish elections anywhere.
One point that came up in discussions about the elections is that people don't need to wait for the elections to be considered for GA membership. Matthias Kirschner, our president, has emphasized this to me personally as well, he looks at each new request with an open mind and forwards it to all of the GA for discussion. According to our constitution, anybody can write to the president at any time and request to join the GA. In practice, the president and the existing GA members will probably need to have seen some of your activities in one of the FSFE teams or local groups before accepting you as a member. I want to encourage people to become familiar with the GA membership process and discuss it within their teams and local groups and think about whether you or anybody you know may be a good candidate.
-
Will the Brexit impact EUPL licensors in UK?
This is not the case with the EUPL, which clearly specifies the applicable law in its article 15, first part:
-
this Licence shall be governed by the law of the European Union Member State where the Licensor has his seat, resides or has his registered office.
After the Brexit, the United Kingdom will not be considered anymore as “European Union Member State”, so what will be the applicable law?
-
-
Smart Columbus Initiative Seeks Open-Source Data-Sharing Infrastructure
The data will be open source — available to anyone online to allow entrepreneurs to look at and analyze the information and spark ideas for applications to make transportation more efficient.
-
A Slide Rule for Real Programmers
This circular slide rule was used to calculate the most efficient code for the UNIVAC II
-
After industry adopts open video standards, MPEG founder says the end is nigh
Chiariglione says that this also spells the end of real R&D for video, because without the potential for a huge patent-payday, no one will invest in making video playback better.
In this regard, Chiariglione totally ignores the history of other open formats and systems, which are often better than their proprietary counterparts, for two reasons:
-
Top 10 Open Source AI Projects in 2018
These days, it's hard to escape the hype surround artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning. According to a September 2017 forecast from IDC, worldwide spending on cognitive and AI solutions was around $12.0 billion in 2017. That total is likely to increase at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 50.1 percent through 2021, when the market will hit a whopping $57.6 billion. In its 2018 predictions, Forrester Research predicted that during this year, "AI will reshape analytic and business innovation" and that "AI will make decisions and provide real-time instructions at 20% of firms." However, it also cautioned that "2018 will be the year that CIOs will realize that new technologies like AI require hard work."
today's leftovers
Debian and Ubuntu (Microsoft) Leftovers
Software and Games: Laptop Mode Tools, Sylpheed, Telegram, Plasma Mobile and More
