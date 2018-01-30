Language Selection

OSS Leftovers

OSS
  • LibreOffice 6.0: major update for the free office suite

    LibreOffice is the free power-packed Open Source personal productivity suite for Windows, Macintosh and Linux, that gives you six feature-rich applications for all your document production and data processing needs: Writer, Calc, Impress, Draw, Math and Base. Support and documentation is free from our large, dedicated community of users, contributors and developers. You, too, can also get involved!

  • Migrating from IPF to Packet Filter in Solaris 11.4

     

    This blog entry covers the migration from IPF to Packet Filter (a.k.a. PF).

  • Understanding Software as a Service

    Some others are WordPress, Salesforce, NetSuite and SurveyMonkey. Not all forms of SaaS are necessarily based on a paid subscription model; there are even open-source efforts such as Drupal, which is distributed under the GNU General Public License and can be found in use in over 2% of all of the web sites in the world.

  • Install OpenBSD on dedibox with full-disk encryption

     

    I run several "dedibox" servers at online.net, all powered by OpenBSD. OpenBSD is not officially supported so you have to work-around. Running full-disk encrypted OpenBSD there is a piece of cake. As a bonus, my first steps within a brand new booted machine Wink

  • Our future relationship with FSFE

    Personally, I support an overhaul of FSFE's democratic processes and the bulk of the reasons for this change are quite valid. One of the reasons proposed for the change, the suggestion that the election was a popularity contest, is an argument I don't agree with: the same argument could be used to abolish elections anywhere.

    One point that came up in discussions about the elections is that people don't need to wait for the elections to be considered for GA membership. Matthias Kirschner, our president, has emphasized this to me personally as well, he looks at each new request with an open mind and forwards it to all of the GA for discussion. According to our constitution, anybody can write to the president at any time and request to join the GA. In practice, the president and the existing GA members will probably need to have seen some of your activities in one of the FSFE teams or local groups before accepting you as a member. I want to encourage people to become familiar with the GA membership process and discuss it within their teams and local groups and think about whether you or anybody you know may be a good candidate.

  • Will the Brexit impact EUPL licensors in UK?

     

    This is not the case with the EUPL, which clearly specifies the applicable law in its article 15, first part:

    •     this Licence shall be governed by the law of the European Union Member State where the Licensor has his seat, resides or has his registered office.

    After the Brexit, the United Kingdom will not be considered anymore as “European Union Member State”, so what will be the applicable law?

  • Smart Columbus Initiative Seeks Open-Source Data-Sharing Infrastructure

    The data will be open source — available to anyone online to allow entrepreneurs to look at and analyze the information and spark ideas for applications to make transportation more efficient.

  • A Slide Rule for Real Programmers

    This circular slide rule was used to calculate the most efficient code for the UNIVAC II

  • After industry adopts open video standards, MPEG founder says the end is nigh

     

    Chiariglione says that this also spells the end of real R&D for video, because without the potential for a huge patent-payday, no one will invest in making video playback better.

    In this regard, Chiariglione totally ignores the history of other open formats and systems, which are often better than their proprietary counterparts, for two reasons:  

Top 10 Open Source AI Projects in 2018

These days, it's hard to escape the hype surround artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning. According to a September 2017 forecast from IDC, worldwide spending on cognitive and AI solutions was around $12.0 billion in 2017. That total is likely to increase at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 50.1 percent through 2021, when the market will hit a whopping $57.6 billion. In its 2018 predictions, Forrester Research predicted that during this year, "AI will reshape analytic and business innovation" and that "AI will make decisions and provide real-time instructions at 20% of firms." However, it also cautioned that "2018 will be the year that CIOs will realize that new technologies like AI require hard work." Read more

today's leftovers

  • Kubernetes in 2018: When the going gets good, the good get boring
    Backers of the open-source Kubernetes container-orchestration project could be forgiven for taking a victory lap this week at Kubecon 2017, given the growth in adoption and capitulation of competitive projects. But the path to ongoing success for this project now lies in making Kubernetes boring again, according to several keynote speakers.
  • Swing Trade Earnings Bullish Momentum With Options in Red Hat Inc
  • Purism Hopes To Default To GNOME On The Librem 5 Phone, But Still Supporting KDE
    Purism has been supporting both the GNOME and KDE projects with their mobile ambitions and looking to have both desktop environments feature their wares on the in-development Librem 5 smartphone. But as far as the default user experience/interface goes on the Librem 5, they are leaning towards GNOME. While KDE Plasma Mobile is a lot further along than GNOME on the mobile front, Purism is hoping to see the converged GNOME Shell working in time for the Librem 5 iMX-powered smartphone that will hopefully be shipping in early 2019.
  • Android 9.0 Developer Preview 1 Might Be Almost Ready For Release
    In a digital puzzle dropped last week, Google hid the date of the Google I/O conference, which is now known to happen between May 8 and May 10. One of the prominent hot topics for the developer conference is Android 9.0.

Debian and Ubuntu (Microsoft) Leftovers

Software and Games: Laptop Mode Tools, Sylpheed, Telegram, Plasma Mobile and More

  • Laptop Mode Tools 1.72
    I'm pleased to announce the 1.72 release of Laptop Mode Tools. Major changes include the port of the GUI configuration utility to Python 3 and PyQt5.
  • Laptop Mode Tools 1.72 Ported To Python 3 & PyQt5
    For those making use of laptop-mode-tools as one of several Linux power saving tools with this one designed to improve Linux laptop battery life, version 1.72 is now available after more than one year of development.
  • Sylpheed 3.7.0
    Sylpheed is a simple, lightweight but featureful, and easy-to-use e-mail client distributed under the GNU GPL (the library part is GNU LGPL). You can freely use, modify and redistribute it under the license. Sylpheed provides intuitive user-interface. Sylpheed is also designed for keyboard-oriented operation, so Sylpheed can be widely used from beginners to power users.
  • Cooler Unofficial Telegram Apps are on the Way
    Telegram is a cross-platform messaging service analogous to WhatsApp, but with a much broader set of features. You can have public channels and groups, for instance, and run bots. Telegram has official apps for pretty much every major operating system out there, including Android, iOS, macOS, Windows and Linux.
  • Write-up for SoK Project – OpenQA Plasma Mobile
    KDE Goal: Usability and Productivity proposed by Nate Graham, is one of the three goals selected by KDE. This goal will focus on polishing our basic software so everyone will be delighted to use it. One of important aspect of Usability and Productivity is focus on quality assurance. In this Season of KDE (SoK) 2018, I am working on “OpenQA Plasma Mobile” project. This project indirectly helps to achieve the goal of Usability and Productivity as it would work to get the higher quality version of the mobile by creating integration testing for it. It would make it easier to test the common operations of the mobile.
  • Powerless is quite possibly one of the worst FPS games I've ever played
    Thanks to Steam's new curator system, we get sent keys to various games where developers want us to review it. I took a look at Powerless [Steam] and I was not impressed. Sometimes we get sent really interesting games I've never heard about through our Steam Curator, like HYPERNOVA: Escape from Hadea. Then there's times like this, where I'm quite literally telling you not to buy a game—which is incredibly rare for me to do so.
  • XCOM 2 for Linux has been updated, also there's a new XCOM 2 Collection
    A little late, but better late than never. Feral Interactive have pushed out an updated build of XCOM 2 [Steam] for Linux. There's also now the XCOM 2 Collection you can buy.
  • Single-player first-person dungeon crawler 'Delver' has released, the SteamOS icon has also returned
    Delver [Steam, Official Site] is a positively rated single-player first-person dungeon crawler, which has just today left Early Access. It has also seen the return of the SteamOS icon for it.

