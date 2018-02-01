Linux Journal 2.0
Linux Journal 2.0 FAQ
A. Digital privacy/digital responsibility. We've wiped all advertising off the Linux Journal site and from the magazine and are starting with a clean slate. When we go back to running ads, they won't be of the spying kind you find on most sites, generally called "adtech". The one form of advertising we are willing to bring back is sponsorship. That's where advertisers support Linux Journal because they like what we do and want to reach our readers in general. At their best, ads in a publication and on a site like Linux Journal provide useful information as well as financial support. There is symbiosis there. Email publisher carliefairchild@linuxjournal.com if you're interested in talking about Linux Journal sponsorship.
The Refactor Factor
Then, Linux Journal announced that it wasn't dead after all! Since that announcement, everyone has been working both publicly and behind the scenes to figure out exactly what a refactored Linux Journal 2.0 looks like. Refactoring a magazine raises a lot of questions. Would there still be magazine subscriptions? If so, how often? What about the website? What writers are coming back?
