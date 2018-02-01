Linux 4.15, Linux 4.16, and Linux Foundation Training Surpasses One Million Served
Linux 4.15 Kernel Includes Fixes for Meltdown, Spectre Vulnerabilities
Today’s topics include Linus Torvalds releasing Linux 4.15; an IBM study finding users favor security over convenience; Microsoft updating Intel’s buggy Spectre patch; and Innovid releasing a new video platform for reaching millennials.
Linus Torvalds released the first new Linux kernel of 2018 on Jan. 28, which ended up being the longest development cycle since Linux 3.1 was released in 2011. The new Linux 4.15 kernel features fixes for the core reason for the kernel's delay, namely the Meltdown and Spectre CPU flaws.
Flex & Bison Are Now Needed To Build The Linux Kernel; Linux 4.16 Can Also Be Snap'ed
Building the kernel beginning with Linux 4.16 now requires two more dependencies: Bison and Flex.
Kconfig infrastructure work is rarely notable for kernel merge windows, but this time around with Linux 4.16 there are more significant changes. The lexer and parser for Kconfig are now built from sources rather than relying upon pre-generated C files. Because of this, Flex and Bison are added now as requirements for building the Linux kernel.
Linux 4.16 Is Off To A Busy Start With Big New Features
We are less than half-way into the Linux 4.16 kernel merge window and it's already proven to be a very busy cycle with significant additions to the Linux code-base.
Linux Foundation Training Surpasses One Million Served
All around the open source technology industry, the skills gap is widening, making it ever more difficult to hire people with much needed job skills. In response, the demand for training on open source topics is growing. The Linux Foundation, in partnership with edX, has been steadily working on closing these skills gaps, by offering online courses on vital open source platforms, tools, and practices. Now, Linux Foundation training has just passed the one million mark for people enrolled in courses on edX.
These days, it's hard to escape the hype surround artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning. According to a September 2017 forecast from IDC, worldwide spending on cognitive and AI solutions was around $12.0 billion in 2017. That total is likely to increase at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 50.1 percent through 2021, when the market will hit a whopping $57.6 billion. In its 2018 predictions, Forrester Research predicted that during this year, "AI will reshape analytic and business innovation" and that "AI will make decisions and provide real-time instructions at 20% of firms." However, it also cautioned that "2018 will be the year that CIOs will realize that new technologies like AI require hard work."
