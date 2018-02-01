Software and Games: Laptop Mode Tools, Sylpheed, Telegram, Plasma Mobile and More
-
Laptop Mode Tools 1.72
I'm pleased to announce the 1.72 release of Laptop Mode Tools. Major changes include the port of the GUI configuration utility to Python 3 and PyQt5.
-
Laptop Mode Tools 1.72 Ported To Python 3 & PyQt5
For those making use of laptop-mode-tools as one of several Linux power saving tools with this one designed to improve Linux laptop battery life, version 1.72 is now available after more than one year of development.
-
Sylpheed 3.7.0
Sylpheed is a simple, lightweight but featureful, and easy-to-use e-mail client distributed under the GNU GPL (the library part is GNU LGPL). You can freely use, modify and redistribute it under the license. Sylpheed provides intuitive user-interface. Sylpheed is also designed for keyboard-oriented operation, so Sylpheed can be widely used from beginners to power users.
-
Cooler Unofficial Telegram Apps are on the Way
Telegram is a cross-platform messaging service analogous to WhatsApp, but with a much broader set of features. You can have public channels and groups, for instance, and run bots.
Telegram has official apps for pretty much every major operating system out there, including Android, iOS, macOS, Windows and Linux.
-
Write-up for SoK Project – OpenQA Plasma Mobile
KDE Goal: Usability and Productivity proposed by Nate Graham, is one of the three goals selected by KDE. This goal will focus on polishing our basic software so everyone will be delighted to use it. One of important aspect of Usability and Productivity is focus on quality assurance.
In this Season of KDE (SoK) 2018, I am working on “OpenQA Plasma Mobile” project. This project indirectly helps to achieve the goal of Usability and Productivity as it would work to get the higher quality version of the mobile by creating integration testing for it. It would make it easier to test the common operations of the mobile.
-
Powerless is quite possibly one of the worst FPS games I've ever played
Thanks to Steam's new curator system, we get sent keys to various games where developers want us to review it. I took a look at Powerless [Steam] and I was not impressed.
Sometimes we get sent really interesting games I've never heard about through our Steam Curator, like HYPERNOVA: Escape from Hadea. Then there's times like this, where I'm quite literally telling you not to buy a game—which is incredibly rare for me to do so.
-
XCOM 2 for Linux has been updated, also there's a new XCOM 2 Collection
A little late, but better late than never. Feral Interactive have pushed out an updated build of XCOM 2 [Steam] for Linux. There's also now the XCOM 2 Collection you can buy.
-
Single-player first-person dungeon crawler 'Delver' has released, the SteamOS icon has also returned
Delver [Steam, Official Site] is a positively rated single-player first-person dungeon crawler, which has just today left Early Access. It has also seen the return of the SteamOS icon for it.
-
Top 10 Open Source AI Projects in 2018
These days, it's hard to escape the hype surround artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning. According to a September 2017 forecast from IDC, worldwide spending on cognitive and AI solutions was around $12.0 billion in 2017. That total is likely to increase at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 50.1 percent through 2021, when the market will hit a whopping $57.6 billion. In its 2018 predictions, Forrester Research predicted that during this year, "AI will reshape analytic and business innovation" and that "AI will make decisions and provide real-time instructions at 20% of firms." However, it also cautioned that "2018 will be the year that CIOs will realize that new technologies like AI require hard work."
