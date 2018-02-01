Android Leftovers
Android 9.0 Developer Preview 1 Might Be Almost Ready For Release
Sharp's new iPhone 5c copy is called the Android One S3, runs stock Android
The Essential Phone Will Skip Android 8.0 and Go Right to 8.1
How to get iPhone X-like gestures on any Android device right now
How to Send Android Text Messages With Your Amazon Echo or Google Home
How to use the new Instagram Stories Type Mode on Android
Top 10 Open Source AI Projects in 2018
These days, it's hard to escape the hype surround artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning. According to a September 2017 forecast from IDC, worldwide spending on cognitive and AI solutions was around $12.0 billion in 2017. That total is likely to increase at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 50.1 percent through 2021, when the market will hit a whopping $57.6 billion. In its 2018 predictions, Forrester Research predicted that during this year, "AI will reshape analytic and business innovation" and that "AI will make decisions and provide real-time instructions at 20% of firms." However, it also cautioned that "2018 will be the year that CIOs will realize that new technologies like AI require hard work."
today's leftovers
Debian and Ubuntu (Microsoft) Leftovers
Software and Games: Laptop Mode Tools, Sylpheed, Telegram, Plasma Mobile and More
