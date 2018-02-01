Language Selection

Events: Open Source Summit, CS3 Workshop, LinuxConfAu

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Friday 2nd of February 2018 11:15:37 AM
Linux
OSS
  • Call for Proposals Now Open - Speak at Open Source Summit Japan, North America, Europe

    Open Source Summit Japan, North America and Europe are the leading conferences for developers, architects and other technologists – as well as open source community and industry leaders – to collaborate, share information, learn about the the latest technologies and gain a competitive advantage by using innovative open solutions.

  • The Linux Foundation Announces Keynote Speakers for Open Networking Summit North America

    Open Networking Summit (ONS) is the industry's premier open networking event, gathering enterprises, service providers and cloud providers across the ecosystem to share learnings, highlight innovation and discuss the future of open source networking, including software defined networking (SDN), network functions virtualization (NFV), orchestration and the automation of cloud, network and IoT services.

  • CS3 Workshop 2018 - Global Scale and the future of Federated Cloud Sharing

    At this years CS3 Workshop in Krakow I presented the current state of Nextcloud’s Global Scale architecture. Probably the most interesting part of the talk was the current development in the area of Federated Cloud Sharing, a central component of Global Scale. Originally, Federated Cloud Sharing was developed by Frank Karlitschek and me in 2014 at ownCloud. These day it enables cloud solutions from ownCloud, Pydio and Nextcloud to exchange files.

    As part of Global Scale we will add federated group sharing in the coming months. Further we want to enable apps to provide additional “federated share providers” in order to implement federated calendar sharing, federated contact sharing and more.

  • A division of labor in free software, LinuxConfAu 2018, Sydney, Australia

    FSF campaigns manager Molly de Blanc delivered the talk "A division of labor in free software" in January 2018, at LinuxConfAu 2018. To create this talk, Molly analyzed the results from four community surveys from 2003, 2013, 2016, and 2017 (as well as other bits of data around the internet). With fourteen (incomplete) years of community data, she attempts to quantify the ways the make up of free software has changed, where we're not doing as well as we'd like, and how we can do better.

Security: Updates for FOSS, Botnets for Windows

Debian: Packaging, Debconf, Outreachy, LTS

  • How are you handling building local Debian/Ubuntu packages?
    I’m in the middle of some conversations about Debian/Ubuntu repositories, and I’m curious how others are handling this. How are people maintaining repos for an organization? Are you integrating them with a git/CI (github/gitlab, jenkins/travis, etc) workflow? How do packages propagate into repos? How do you separate prod from testing? Is anyone running buildd locally, or integrating with more common CI tools?
  • Day four of the pre-FOSDEM Debconf Videoteam sprint
  • Debian welcomes its Outreachy interns
    The Outreachy programme is possible in Debian thanks to the efforts of Debian developers and contributors who dedicate their free time to mentor students and outreach tasks, and the Software Freedom Conservancy's administrative support, as well as the continued support of Debian's donors, who provide funding for the internships. Debian will also participate this summer in the next round for Outreachy, and is currently applying as mentoring organisation for the Google Summer of Code 2018 programme. Have a look at the projects wiki page and contact the Debian Outreach Team mailing list to join as a mentor or welcome applicants into the Outreachy or GSoC programme.
  • My Free Software Activities in January 2018
  • improving powertop autotuning
    I'm wondering about improving powertop's auto-tuning. Currently the situation is that, if you want to tune your laptop's power consumption, you can run powertop and turn on all the tunables and try it for a while to see if anything breaks. The breakage might be something subtle.

Elive 2.9.26 beta released

This new version includes: Greatly improved designs for clock and battery, clock is shown by default, the battery includes intuitive colors useful for show the status Improved initial configurations for hardware accelerated features with optimal autodetections and skipping in not supported ones like virtualmachines Lock screen: greatly improved design and a small fix included for wrong passwords attempts Massive rewrite of keyboard bindings greatly improved for a stable and productive system, all the media keys from special keyboards are assigned to the best launchers and features Desktop application launchers improvements, fixes and new includes, a new application is included to restart to a new clean desktop configuration, improved ebook support Persistence: improved speed disabling some disk usage Public folder sharing fixed Read more

Games: Steam, Ravenfield, Tangledeep and More

