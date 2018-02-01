Language Selection

English French German Italian Portuguese Spanish

Red Hat: Command Line Heroes, Ansible, Red Hat’s Open Source Stories, Women in Open Source Awards and More

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Friday 2nd of February 2018 11:43:12 AM Filed under
Red Hat
  • Command Line Heroes, an original podcast

    I don't know about you, but my podcast list grows by the day. With this super, popular medium—podcasts—there seems to be a new, popular podcast to check out every day. A couple of weeks ago, Red Hat joined that list with Command Line Heroes.

  • Tips for success when getting started with Ansible

    Ansible is an open source automation tool used to configure servers, install software, and perform a wide variety of IT tasks from one central location. It is a one-to-many agentless mechanism where all instructions are run from a control machine that communicates with remote clients over SSH, although other protocols are also supported.

    While targeted for system administrators with privileged access who routinely perform tasks such as installing and configuring applications, Ansible can also be used by non-privileged users. For example, a database administrator using the mysql login ID could use Ansible to create databases, add users, and define access-level controls.

  • Open Source Stories film - Road to A.I. - selected for three film festivals

    Part of Red Hat’s Open Source Stories film series, “Road to A.I.” is the fourth installment to highlight and share human-centered stories about how openness can be a catalyst for change. Open source can change the world in many different ways - from technology innovation and management advancements to innovations across sectors. Red Hat has long believed in the power of collaboration. With Open Source Stories, we are working to shine a light on some of those stories.

  • Red Hat announces voting open for 2018 Women in Open Source Awards

    We're excited to announce that voting is now open for the 2018 Women in Open Source Awards. In its fourth year, the Women in Open Source Award seeks to honor women who make important contributions to open source projects and communities, or make innovative use of open source technology.​

  • Red Hat and Mycom OSI Tackle Telco Cloud Assurance in NFV Environments

    Red Hat and Mycom OSI, a management, automation, and analytics provider, formed a partnership to provide automated assurance across hybrid network functions virtualization (NFV) environments.

    The partnership deploys Mycom OSI’s cloud-native Experience Assurance and Analytics (EAA) platform on Red Hat’s OpenStack platform and its OpenShift container platform. This provides telcos with a cloud-native way to manage performance and service quality for traffic in hybrid, virtual, and physical networks.

  • Red Hat Inc (RHT) Moving Averages Under a Watchful Eye
»

More in Tux Machines

Security: Updates for FOSS, Botnets for Windows

Debian: Packaging, Debconf, Outreachy, LTS

  • How are you handling building local Debian/Ubuntu packages?
    I’m in the middle of some conversations about Debian/Ubuntu repositories, and I’m curious how others are handling this. How are people maintaining repos for an organization? Are you integrating them with a git/CI (github/gitlab, jenkins/travis, etc) workflow? How do packages propagate into repos? How do you separate prod from testing? Is anyone running buildd locally, or integrating with more common CI tools?
  • Day four of the pre-FOSDEM Debconf Videoteam sprint
  • Debian welcomes its Outreachy interns
    The Outreachy programme is possible in Debian thanks to the efforts of Debian developers and contributors who dedicate their free time to mentor students and outreach tasks, and the Software Freedom Conservancy's administrative support, as well as the continued support of Debian's donors, who provide funding for the internships. Debian will also participate this summer in the next round for Outreachy, and is currently applying as mentoring organisation for the Google Summer of Code 2018 programme. Have a look at the projects wiki page and contact the Debian Outreach Team mailing list to join as a mentor or welcome applicants into the Outreachy or GSoC programme.
  • My Free Software Activities in January 2018
  • improving powertop autotuning
    I'm wondering about improving powertop's auto-tuning. Currently the situation is that, if you want to tune your laptop's power consumption, you can run powertop and turn on all the tunables and try it for a while to see if anything breaks. The breakage might be something subtle.

Elive 2.9.26 beta released

This new version includes: Greatly improved designs for clock and battery, clock is shown by default, the battery includes intuitive colors useful for show the status Improved initial configurations for hardware accelerated features with optimal autodetections and skipping in not supported ones like virtualmachines Lock screen: greatly improved design and a small fix included for wrong passwords attempts Massive rewrite of keyboard bindings greatly improved for a stable and productive system, all the media keys from special keyboards are assigned to the best launchers and features Desktop application launchers improvements, fixes and new includes, a new application is included to restart to a new clean desktop configuration, improved ebook support Persistence: improved speed disabling some disk usage Public folder sharing fixed Read more

Games: Steam, Ravenfield, Tangledeep and More

More on Tux Machines: AboutGalleryForumBlogsSearchNewsRSS Feed

Part of Bytes Media ● Sister sites below.

TechBytes Techrights button

Powered by Drupal, an open source content management system

Content available under CC-BY-SA CC

© by original authors

Powered by CentOS 6.5 (GNU/Linux), Varnish, and Drupal 6