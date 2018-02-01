Red Hat: Command Line Heroes, Ansible, Red Hat’s Open Source Stories, Women in Open Source Awards and More
Command Line Heroes, an original podcast
I don't know about you, but my podcast list grows by the day. With this super, popular medium—podcasts—there seems to be a new, popular podcast to check out every day. A couple of weeks ago, Red Hat joined that list with Command Line Heroes.
Tips for success when getting started with Ansible
Ansible is an open source automation tool used to configure servers, install software, and perform a wide variety of IT tasks from one central location. It is a one-to-many agentless mechanism where all instructions are run from a control machine that communicates with remote clients over SSH, although other protocols are also supported.
While targeted for system administrators with privileged access who routinely perform tasks such as installing and configuring applications, Ansible can also be used by non-privileged users. For example, a database administrator using the mysql login ID could use Ansible to create databases, add users, and define access-level controls.
Open Source Stories film - Road to A.I. - selected for three film festivals
Part of Red Hat’s Open Source Stories film series, “Road to A.I.” is the fourth installment to highlight and share human-centered stories about how openness can be a catalyst for change. Open source can change the world in many different ways - from technology innovation and management advancements to innovations across sectors. Red Hat has long believed in the power of collaboration. With Open Source Stories, we are working to shine a light on some of those stories.
Red Hat announces voting open for 2018 Women in Open Source Awards
We're excited to announce that voting is now open for the 2018 Women in Open Source Awards. In its fourth year, the Women in Open Source Award seeks to honor women who make important contributions to open source projects and communities, or make innovative use of open source technology.
Red Hat and Mycom OSI Tackle Telco Cloud Assurance in NFV Environments
Red Hat and Mycom OSI, a management, automation, and analytics provider, formed a partnership to provide automated assurance across hybrid network functions virtualization (NFV) environments.
The partnership deploys Mycom OSI’s cloud-native Experience Assurance and Analytics (EAA) platform on Red Hat’s OpenStack platform and its OpenShift container platform. This provides telcos with a cloud-native way to manage performance and service quality for traffic in hybrid, virtual, and physical networks.
Red Hat Inc (RHT) Moving Averages Under a Watchful Eye
