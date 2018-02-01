Submitted by Rianne Schestowitz on Friday 2nd of February 2018 07:01:02 PM

Filed under

Almost every time Linus Torvalds releases a new mainline Linux kernel, there's inevitable confusion about which kernel is the "stable" one now. Is it the brand new X.Y one, or the previous X.Y-1.Z one? Is the brand new kernel too new? Should you stick to the previous release?

The kernel.org page doesn't really help clear up this confusion. Currently, right at the top of the page. we see that 4.15 is the latest stable kernel -- but then in the table below, 4.14.16 is listed as "stable," and 4.15 as "mainline." Frustrating, eh?

Unfortunately, there are no easy answers. We use the word "stable" for two different things here: as the name of the Git tree where the release originated, and as indicator of whether the kernel should be considered “stable” as in “production-ready.”