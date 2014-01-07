Programming: Shell Scripting, Pair Programming, How Programmers Learn to Code, New RPMs of PHP
-
Shell Scripting: Dungeons, Dragons and Dice
In my last article, I talked about a really simple shell script for a game called Bunco, which is a dice game played in rounds where you roll three dice and compare your values to the round number. Match all three and match the round number, and you just got a bunco for 25 points. Otherwise, any die that match the round are worth one point each. It's simple—a game designed for people who are getting tipsy at the local pub, and it also is easy to program.
-
Pair programming with git
Git is great. It took the crown of version control systems in just a few years. Baked into the git model is that each commit has a committer and one author. Ofen this is the same person. What if there is more than one author for a commit? This is the case with pair programming or with mob programming or with any other way of collaboration where code is produced by more than one person. I talked about this at the git-merge conference last year. There are some workarounds but there is no native support in git yet.
It seems that the predominant convention to express multi-authorship in git commits is to add a Co-authored-by entry in the commit message as a so-called trailer. This adds more flexibility than trying to tweak the author and committer fields and is quite widely accepted, especially by the git community.
-
How programmers learn to code
In terms of how programmers learnt to code, self-teaching is the norm for developers of all ages, stated the report.
“Even though 67% of developers have computer science degrees, roughly 74% said they were at least partially self-taught.”
On average, developers know four languages, but they want to learn four more.
-
PHP version 7.1.14 and 7.2.2
RPM of PHP version 7.2.2 are available in the remi-php72 repository for Fedora 25-27 and Enterprise Linux ≥ 6 (RHEL, CentOS) and as Software Collection in the remi-safe repository.
RPM of PHP version 7.1.14 are available in remi repository for Fedora 26-27 and in remi-php71 repository for Fedora 24-25 and Enterprise Linux (RHEL, CentOS).
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 517 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Security: Updates for FOSS, Botnets for Windows
Debian: Packaging, Debconf, Outreachy, LTS
Elive 2.9.26 beta released
This new version includes: Greatly improved designs for clock and battery, clock is shown by default, the battery includes intuitive colors useful for show the status Improved initial configurations for hardware accelerated features with optimal autodetections and skipping in not supported ones like virtualmachines Lock screen: greatly improved design and a small fix included for wrong passwords attempts Massive rewrite of keyboard bindings greatly improved for a stable and productive system, all the media keys from special keyboards are assigned to the best launchers and features Desktop application launchers improvements, fixes and new includes, a new application is included to restart to a new clean desktop configuration, improved ebook support Persistence: improved speed disabling some disk usage Public folder sharing fixed
Games: Steam, Ravenfield, Tangledeep and More
Recent comments
2 days 2 hours ago
2 days 3 hours ago
2 days 4 hours ago
2 days 10 hours ago
2 days 21 hours ago
2 days 22 hours ago
2 days 22 hours ago
4 days 20 hours ago
1 week 2 days ago
1 week 3 days ago