Wine 3.1 Released
Wine Announcement
The Wine development release 3.1 is now available.
Wine 3.1 Released As The First Step Towards Wine 4.0
With two weeks having passed since the big Wine 3.0 release, the Wine crew is back to their bi-weekly development releases.
Wine 3.1 is the first bi-weekly development snapshot towards what will eventually become the Wine 4.0 stable release by this time next year, given the project's shift to an annual release cadence.
Wine 3.1 adds Kerberos authentication support, window class redirections for Common Controls 6, support for X11 ARGB visuals, a DOSBox requirement for running DOS executables, and a total of 29 known bug fixes. The bug fixes range from fixing Qt5 applications to Grand Theft Auto V issues to Doom 4 / DOOM 2016 problems and other Windows-on-Linux gaming issues.
