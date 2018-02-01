Games: Steam, Ravenfield, Tangledeep and More
Steam On Linux Starts 2018 With A Slight Increase In Gamers
The monthly statistics are out from Valve and the Steam Survey shows the Steam Linux marketshare for the month at 0.41%, or an increase of +0.15%. It's quite an increase for Linux but for January macOS reported a 0.42% increase (1.84% overall) while Windows still dominates with a 97.76% marketshare.
Single-player FPS 'Ravenfield' updated with custom vehicle modding support, it's hilarious
Ravenfield [Steam] is a very cool single-player FPS that has regular decent content updates and this latest update is rather sweet.
It uses the Steam Workshop, the very same system they use for one of the earlier updates that added custom modded weapon support. You go, subscribe to an item and then load the game to be able to play with it. There's already plenty available, so check them out.
Pretty and welcoming roguelike 'Tangledeep' has left Early Access
Tangledeep [GOG, Steam] is now ready for the masses, as it's officially left Early Access. This roguelike is not just pretty, it's also very welcoming to new players.
Tight platformer Slime-san to get another expansion 'Sheeple’s Sequel', free for existing owners
The Dota 2 'Spring Cleaning' update attempts to improve your overall experience
I do love Dota 2 [Steam], in fact I was completely addicted to it some time ago clocking hundreds of hours into it. This update might pull me back in, as I like the sound of what they're doing to improve the experience.
GOG adds business simulation sandbox game Startup Company
Think you have what it takes to run your own company? GOG now has Startup Company (with Linux builds) available for you to see if you can build a successful business.
Security: Updates for FOSS, Botnets for Windows
Debian: Packaging, Debconf, Outreachy, LTS
Elive 2.9.26 beta released
This new version includes: Greatly improved designs for clock and battery, clock is shown by default, the battery includes intuitive colors useful for show the status Improved initial configurations for hardware accelerated features with optimal autodetections and skipping in not supported ones like virtualmachines Lock screen: greatly improved design and a small fix included for wrong passwords attempts Massive rewrite of keyboard bindings greatly improved for a stable and productive system, all the media keys from special keyboards are assigned to the best launchers and features Desktop application launchers improvements, fixes and new includes, a new application is included to restart to a new clean desktop configuration, improved ebook support Persistence: improved speed disabling some disk usage Public folder sharing fixed
