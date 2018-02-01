Debian: Packaging, Debconf, Outreachy, LTS
-
How are you handling building local Debian/Ubuntu packages?
I’m in the middle of some conversations about Debian/Ubuntu repositories, and I’m curious how others are handling this.
How are people maintaining repos for an organization? Are you integrating them with a git/CI (github/gitlab, jenkins/travis, etc) workflow? How do packages propagate into repos? How do you separate prod from testing? Is anyone running buildd locally, or integrating with more common CI tools?
-
Day four of the pre-FOSDEM Debconf Videoteam sprint
-
Debian welcomes its Outreachy interns
The Outreachy programme is possible in Debian thanks to the efforts of Debian developers and contributors who dedicate their free time to mentor students and outreach tasks, and the Software Freedom Conservancy's administrative support, as well as the continued support of Debian's donors, who provide funding for the internships.
Debian will also participate this summer in the next round for Outreachy, and is currently applying as mentoring organisation for the Google Summer of Code 2018 programme. Have a look at the projects wiki page and contact the Debian Outreach Team mailing list to join as a mentor or welcome applicants into the Outreachy or GSoC programme.
-
My Free Software Activities in January 2018
-
improving powertop autotuning
I'm wondering about improving powertop's auto-tuning. Currently the situation is that, if you want to tune your laptop's power consumption, you can run powertop and turn on all the tunables and try it for a while to see if anything breaks. The breakage might be something subtle.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 265 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Security: Updates for FOSS, Botnets for Windows
Debian: Packaging, Debconf, Outreachy, LTS
Elive 2.9.26 beta released
This new version includes: Greatly improved designs for clock and battery, clock is shown by default, the battery includes intuitive colors useful for show the status Improved initial configurations for hardware accelerated features with optimal autodetections and skipping in not supported ones like virtualmachines Lock screen: greatly improved design and a small fix included for wrong passwords attempts Massive rewrite of keyboard bindings greatly improved for a stable and productive system, all the media keys from special keyboards are assigned to the best launchers and features Desktop application launchers improvements, fixes and new includes, a new application is included to restart to a new clean desktop configuration, improved ebook support Persistence: improved speed disabling some disk usage Public folder sharing fixed
Games: Steam, Ravenfield, Tangledeep and More
Recent comments
2 days 2 hours ago
2 days 3 hours ago
2 days 4 hours ago
2 days 10 hours ago
2 days 21 hours ago
2 days 22 hours ago
2 days 22 hours ago
4 days 20 hours ago
1 week 2 days ago
1 week 3 days ago