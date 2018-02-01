Language Selection

Ubuntu: Ubuntu 18.04, Snapcraft Summit, and Microsoft Exploiting Snaps to Promote (in the Media) Malicious Software

Ubuntu
  • Ubuntu 18.04 LTS Might Ship With OpenJDK 10, Transition To OpenJDK 11

    Canonical's Tiago Daitx has laid out a proposal today for having an OpenJDK stable release update exception for the upcoming Ubuntu 18.04 LTS "Bionic Beaver" to reduce their long-term maintenance burden.

    Right now in the Ubuntu 18.04 development archive is OpenJDK 8, but the hope is this Ubuntu Long Term Support release will default to OpenJDK 10 as its Java JRE/JDK and then replace it with OpenJDK 11 after its release. If they stick to OpenJDK 8, Canonical will have more of a maintenance burden in the years ahead for maintaining this Java Development Kit version for this Ubuntu Long Term Support.

  • Ubuntu 18.04 Minimal Spin Down To ~30MB Compressed / ~81MB On Disk

    For those using Ubuntu Minimal images for containers/Docker, assembling your own base distribution, setting up an embedded Linux environment, or related use-cases, the minimal images for the upcoming Ubuntu 18.04 LTS release will be even smaller.

  • RFC: Ubuntu 18.04 LTS Minimal Images

    In last year's AskHN HackerNews post, "Ask HN: What do you want to see in Ubuntu 17.10?", and the subsequent treatment of the data, we noticed a recurring request for "lighter, smaller, more minimal" Ubuntu images.

    This is particularly useful for container images (Docker, LXD, Kubernetes, etc.), embedded device environments, and anywhere a developer wants to bootstrap an Ubuntu system from the smallest possible starting point.

  • Snapcraft Summit summary – day 3

    Strictly-confined snaps can only access specific areas on disk that are defined by the interfaces they utilize. This works well, but can occasionally be somewhat inflexible. For example, if you want your snap to access something in /opt, you’re a bit out of luck as there’s no interface that covers this type of access. How cool would it be for you as a user to gain more fine-grained control over this, where you can say “yes, I want this snap to access that file in /opt“? With this ability, even the home interface would no longer be as necessary as it is today! James Henstridge and Jamie Strandboge are working on exactly this, progressing toward using xdg-desktop-portal. James spent the day hacking on user mounts, which is a prerequisite for this whole story.

  • Skype now available as a snap for Linux users [Ed: Canonical itself is now advertising Microsoft malware. It used to do it in Ubuntu's front page.]

    Canonical, the company behind Ubuntu, announces today that Skype is now available as a snap, the universal Linux app packaging format. Available as of today, the release means that Skype can deliver its communication service to a wider range of Linux users, including millions on Ubuntu.

Security: Updates for FOSS, Botnets for Windows

Debian: Packaging, Debconf, Outreachy, LTS

  • How are you handling building local Debian/Ubuntu packages?
    I’m in the middle of some conversations about Debian/Ubuntu repositories, and I’m curious how others are handling this. How are people maintaining repos for an organization? Are you integrating them with a git/CI (github/gitlab, jenkins/travis, etc) workflow? How do packages propagate into repos? How do you separate prod from testing? Is anyone running buildd locally, or integrating with more common CI tools?
  • Day four of the pre-FOSDEM Debconf Videoteam sprint
  • Debian welcomes its Outreachy interns
    The Outreachy programme is possible in Debian thanks to the efforts of Debian developers and contributors who dedicate their free time to mentor students and outreach tasks, and the Software Freedom Conservancy's administrative support, as well as the continued support of Debian's donors, who provide funding for the internships. Debian will also participate this summer in the next round for Outreachy, and is currently applying as mentoring organisation for the Google Summer of Code 2018 programme. Have a look at the projects wiki page and contact the Debian Outreach Team mailing list to join as a mentor or welcome applicants into the Outreachy or GSoC programme.
  • My Free Software Activities in January 2018
  • improving powertop autotuning
    I'm wondering about improving powertop's auto-tuning. Currently the situation is that, if you want to tune your laptop's power consumption, you can run powertop and turn on all the tunables and try it for a while to see if anything breaks. The breakage might be something subtle.

Elive 2.9.26 beta released

This new version includes: Greatly improved designs for clock and battery, clock is shown by default, the battery includes intuitive colors useful for show the status Improved initial configurations for hardware accelerated features with optimal autodetections and skipping in not supported ones like virtualmachines Lock screen: greatly improved design and a small fix included for wrong passwords attempts Massive rewrite of keyboard bindings greatly improved for a stable and productive system, all the media keys from special keyboards are assigned to the best launchers and features Desktop application launchers improvements, fixes and new includes, a new application is included to restart to a new clean desktop configuration, improved ebook support Persistence: improved speed disabling some disk usage Public folder sharing fixed Read more

Games: Steam, Ravenfield, Tangledeep and More

