Ubuntu: Ubuntu 18.04, Snapcraft Summit, and Microsoft Exploiting Snaps to Promote (in the Media) Malicious Software
-
Ubuntu 18.04 LTS Might Ship With OpenJDK 10, Transition To OpenJDK 11
Canonical's Tiago Daitx has laid out a proposal today for having an OpenJDK stable release update exception for the upcoming Ubuntu 18.04 LTS "Bionic Beaver" to reduce their long-term maintenance burden.
Right now in the Ubuntu 18.04 development archive is OpenJDK 8, but the hope is this Ubuntu Long Term Support release will default to OpenJDK 10 as its Java JRE/JDK and then replace it with OpenJDK 11 after its release. If they stick to OpenJDK 8, Canonical will have more of a maintenance burden in the years ahead for maintaining this Java Development Kit version for this Ubuntu Long Term Support.
-
Ubuntu 18.04 Minimal Spin Down To ~30MB Compressed / ~81MB On Disk
For those using Ubuntu Minimal images for containers/Docker, assembling your own base distribution, setting up an embedded Linux environment, or related use-cases, the minimal images for the upcoming Ubuntu 18.04 LTS release will be even smaller.
-
RFC: Ubuntu 18.04 LTS Minimal Images
In last year's AskHN HackerNews post, "Ask HN: What do you want to see in Ubuntu 17.10?", and the subsequent treatment of the data, we noticed a recurring request for "lighter, smaller, more minimal" Ubuntu images.
This is particularly useful for container images (Docker, LXD, Kubernetes, etc.), embedded device environments, and anywhere a developer wants to bootstrap an Ubuntu system from the smallest possible starting point.
-
Snapcraft Summit summary – day 3
Strictly-confined snaps can only access specific areas on disk that are defined by the interfaces they utilize. This works well, but can occasionally be somewhat inflexible. For example, if you want your snap to access something in /opt, you’re a bit out of luck as there’s no interface that covers this type of access. How cool would it be for you as a user to gain more fine-grained control over this, where you can say “yes, I want this snap to access that file in /opt“? With this ability, even the home interface would no longer be as necessary as it is today! James Henstridge and Jamie Strandboge are working on exactly this, progressing toward using xdg-desktop-portal. James spent the day hacking on user mounts, which is a prerequisite for this whole story.
-
Skype now available as a snap for Linux users
-
Skype released as Snap for Linux
-
Skype is now available as a snap
-
Microsoft Loves Linux: Skype Released as Snap on Ubuntu, Linux Mint
-
Skype now available as a snap for Linux users [Ed: Canonical itself is now advertising Microsoft malware. It used to do it in Ubuntu's front page.]
Canonical, the company behind Ubuntu, announces today that Skype is now available as a snap, the universal Linux app packaging format. Available as of today, the release means that Skype can deliver its communication service to a wider range of Linux users, including millions on Ubuntu.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 385 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Security: Updates for FOSS, Botnets for Windows
Debian: Packaging, Debconf, Outreachy, LTS
Elive 2.9.26 beta released
This new version includes: Greatly improved designs for clock and battery, clock is shown by default, the battery includes intuitive colors useful for show the status Improved initial configurations for hardware accelerated features with optimal autodetections and skipping in not supported ones like virtualmachines Lock screen: greatly improved design and a small fix included for wrong passwords attempts Massive rewrite of keyboard bindings greatly improved for a stable and productive system, all the media keys from special keyboards are assigned to the best launchers and features Desktop application launchers improvements, fixes and new includes, a new application is included to restart to a new clean desktop configuration, improved ebook support Persistence: improved speed disabling some disk usage Public folder sharing fixed
Games: Steam, Ravenfield, Tangledeep and More
Recent comments
2 days 2 hours ago
2 days 3 hours ago
2 days 4 hours ago
2 days 10 hours ago
2 days 21 hours ago
2 days 22 hours ago
2 days 22 hours ago
4 days 20 hours ago
1 week 2 days ago
1 week 3 days ago