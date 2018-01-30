POWER, ARM, and SPARC on Linux 4.16; Linux Foundation Membership Grows
-
POWER Brings Memory Protection Keys, OCXL OpenCAPI Driver To Linux 4.16
The POWER architecture code updates were sent in this Friday for the Linux 4.16 kernel and brings a few goodies if you happen to be using any modern PPC hardware.
First up for POWER in Linux 4.16 is support for Memory Protection Keys "pkeys" on POWER 7/8/9 generations with the MMU hash table. This comes after Intel plumbed in memory protection key support for their hardware in the late Linux 4.x kernel releases.
-
Several New ARM Devices Supported By The Linux 4.16 Kernel
Arnd Bergmann sent in his several pull requests on Thursday providing new ARM SoC platform support, driver updates, and DeviceTree bits for bringing up some new ARM hardware support within the mainline Linux kernel.
-
Oracle DAX Driver Landing In Linux 4.16 For SPARC Co-Processor
fter sending in the many networking subsystem updates yesterday, veteran kernel developer David Miller today sent in the SPARC architecture updates for Linux 4.16 that includes a new Oracle DAX driver.
DAX is a co-processor found on the SPARC M7 processor where it's known as DAX1 or there's DAX2 with the SPARC M8. This co-processor offers access to the main processor's L3 caches and physical memory.
-
Smart City IoT Infrastructure: Moxa Joins Linux Foundation's CIP Community
Two global trends are converging and they will transform the way people live their lives. One of them is the Internet of Things (IoT) – the increasing proliferation of internet connected, ‘smart’ devices. Gartner estimates there will be 20 billion such devices by 2020 in homes, factories and cities.
Coupled with this is the increasing global need for civil infrastructure. Countries like the US have large, aging infrastructure that must be modernized or replaced and emerging markets, like China, have a growing need for new infrastructure.
-
AT&T to open source dNOS project for white box software
AT&T announced plans to open source its project Disaggregated Network Operating System, or dNOS. The Linux Foundation will take over the project, which seeks to develop a software framework to speed the adoption and use of white boxes in service provider infrastructure.
AT&T is already a backer of the ONAP platform for SDN and NFV. The dNOS project looks at simplifying the OS development for other network objects, with the aim of creating an ecosystem of application and hardware options from multiple vendors.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 588 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Mozilla Leftovers
Glibc 2.27 and everything you didn't know about FSFE in a picture
Proprietary Security: Abobe, Windows, and Patching Buggy Chips
DRM Stories
Recent comments
1 hour 59 min ago
2 days 16 hours ago
2 days 17 hours ago
2 days 18 hours ago
3 days 41 min ago
3 days 11 hours ago
3 days 12 hours ago
3 days 12 hours ago
5 days 10 hours ago
1 week 2 days ago