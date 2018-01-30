Rugged, fanless i.MX6 SBC matches COM Express Basic footprint
Versalogic has revealed preliminary details of its first Arm-based SBC. The quad-core i.MX6-powered “Tetra” features up to 4GB RAM, 32GB eMMC, and 128K MRAM, plus I/O including GbE, SATA, LVDS, HDMI, USB, serial, CAN, microSD, and miniPCIe, and runs fanless over -40 to 85°C.
Versalogic, a decades-old designer and manufacturer of x86-based single board computers for embedded and industrial applications, has posted preliminary product details for its first-ever Arm SBC. Referred to as “Tetra” (aka VL-EPC-2700), the new SBC puts NXP’s ubiquitous i.MX6 SoC to work on a rugged, fanless board that’s well endowed with networking, storage, graphics, USB, serial, and GPIO interfaces, and also supports modular expansion with mini-PCIe, mSATA, and microSD cards.
