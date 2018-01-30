Open source software: 20 years and counting
Twenty years later, that campaign has proven wildly successful, beyond the imagination of anyone involved at the time. Today open source software is literally everywhere. It is the foundation for the internet and the web. It powers the computers and mobile devices we all use, as well as the networks they connect to. Without it, cloud computing and the nascent Internet of Things would be impossible to scale and perhaps to create. It has enabled new ways of doing business to be tested and proven, allowing giant corporations like Google and Facebook to start from the top of a mountain others already climbed.
Also: Open source is 20: How it changed programming and business forever
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 410 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Mozilla Leftovers
Glibc 2.27 and everything you didn't know about FSFE in a picture
Proprietary Security: Abobe, Windows, and Patching Buggy Chips
DRM Stories
More on OSI/OSD
The history behind Christine Peterson’s term ‘open source software’
Open source turns 20 this weekend