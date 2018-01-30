Android Leftovers
-
Chrome OS 64 rolling out w/ new screenshot shortcut, Android app updates, security patches
-
Samsung Galaxy S8 - Android Oreo release date BOOST, but there's a catch
-
Samsung Experience 9.0 infographic details what's new in Samsung's take on Android Oreo
-
Android Oreo arrives on the OnePlus 5T
-
How to check AirPod battery on Android phones
-
Chrome OS is almost ready to replace Android on tablets
-
Deal: Android One Moto X4 available on Project Fi for $249 ($150 off)
-
This notchy iPhone X knockoff runs Android and costs $160
-
Android Circuit: Galaxy S9 Dates Confirmed, Huge Nokia 10 Leaks, OnePlus Solves Big Android Problem
-
The Android privacy and security settings you need to know about
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 361 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Mozilla Leftovers
Glibc 2.27 and everything you didn't know about FSFE in a picture
Proprietary Security: Abobe, Windows, and Patching Buggy Chips
DRM Stories
Recent comments
1 hour 59 min ago
2 days 16 hours ago
2 days 17 hours ago
2 days 18 hours ago
3 days 41 min ago
3 days 11 hours ago
3 days 12 hours ago
3 days 12 hours ago
5 days 10 hours ago
1 week 2 days ago