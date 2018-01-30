Microsoft Woes and Lies
-
Remember LinkedIn? A year on from the $27bn Microsoft takeover - was it worth it?
-
Microsoft Office 2019 will only work on Windows 10
Microsoft is providing an update on Office 2019 today, revealing that the apps will only run on Windows 10. In a support article for service and support of Windows and Office, Microsoft has revealed you’ll need to upgrade to Windows 10 if you want the latest version of Office without subscribing to the company’s Office 365 service.
-
No, Windows 10 hasn't overtaken Windows 7
It's a contrast that Microsoft is already used to being flummoxed by. We're coming up on two years since the release of Windows 10. Yet our desktop figures still show people are, for the most part, sticking to Windows 7. This month it has a 42.39 (-0.69) per cent market share.
Compare that with Windows 10 it's up slightly as 34.29 (+1.36) and it's way ahead of Windows 8.x at 6.43 (-0.47) but there's still no evidence of anything being set to change significantly. If Microsoft wants to ‘fix it' they're going to have to try and keep up the subtle efforts to ‘break it'.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 475 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Mozilla Leftovers
Glibc 2.27 and everything you didn't know about FSFE in a picture
Proprietary Security: Abobe, Windows, and Patching Buggy Chips
DRM Stories
Recent comments
1 hour 59 min ago
2 days 16 hours ago
2 days 17 hours ago
2 days 18 hours ago
3 days 41 min ago
3 days 11 hours ago
3 days 12 hours ago
3 days 12 hours ago
5 days 10 hours ago
1 week 2 days ago