OSS Leftovers
-
ADLINK Delivers Open-Source DDS Platform
-
Securing the guts of the Gits with GitLab
GitLab is expanding… but what is its position in the total source code repository management universe?
Let’s draw a couple of lines first with a nod to the SESYNC research support community for its clarification.
GitHub open source and free.
-
5 blockchain statistics: CIO reality check
A group of healthcare CIOs picked blockchain as the most over-hyped technology trend of the moment.
-
Broadcom Releases Open Source Software Development Kit for Data Center Switches [Ed: SDK is not enough. The underlying platform is proprietary.]
Broadcom released an open source software development kit (SDK) based on its Tomahawk Ethernet switch silicon.
The first version of the kit, called SDKLT, will allow developers to customize their use of Tomahawk, the company’s data center top-of-rack and fabric device. However, “this technology could be applied on any current and future Broadcom ASICs,” said Eli Karpilovski, director of marketing, core switch group at Broadcom. “You should expect to see more devices coming up. I expect to see this ecosystem expand.”
-
CoinGeek.com Funds Electron Cash Team to Develop Bitcoin Cash Open Source Projects With nChain
-
“SSH Mastery 2/e” copyedits back
-
Start Your Apollo Collection with an Open Source DSKY
Given that there have been only six manned moon landings, and that almost all of the hardware that started on the launch pad was discarded along the way, getting your hands on flown hardware is not generally the business of mere mortals. Such artifacts are mostly in museums or in the hands of very rich private collectors. Enthusiasts have to settle for replicas like this open source Apollo Guidance Computer DSKY.
The DSKY, or Display and Keyboard, was the user interface for the Apollo Guidance Computer, that marvel of 1960s computer engineering that was purpose-built to control the guidance and navigation of the Command and Lunar Excursion modules. [ST-Geotronics] has made a decent replica of the DSKY using 3D-printed parts for the housing and bezel. There’s a custom PCB inside that houses a matrix of Neopixels for the indicator light panel and seven-segment LEDs for the numeric displays. Sadly but understandably, the original electroluminescent display could not be reproduced, but luckily [Fran Blanche] is working on just that project these days. The three-segment displays for the plus and minus signs in the numeric displays proved impossible to source commercially, so the team had to roll their own for that authentic look. With laser cut and engraved overlays for the displays and keycaps, the look is very realistic, and the software even implements a few AGC-like functions.
-
Open-Source IP in Government Electronics
At the RISC-V conference late last year, one of the keynotes was by Linton Salmon titled A Perspective on the Role of Open-Source IP in Government Electronic Systems. It was not specifically about RISC-V, although the RISC-V ISA and many of the implementations to date (but not all) are open source.
-
PHPUnit 7.0
-
today's howtos
Graphics: NVIDIA, GLVND, Keith Packard, RadeonSI
GNOME/GTK: Librsvg, BuildStream, GTK, GStreamer
Kraft Moving to KDE Frameworks: Beta Release!
Kraft is KDE/Qt based desktop software to manage documents like quotes and invoices in the small business. It focuses on ease of use through an intuitive GUI, a well chosen feature set and ensures privacy by keeping data local. Kraft is around for more than twelve years, but it has been a little quiet recently. However, Kraft is alive and kicking! I am very happy to announce the first public beta version of Kraft V. 0.80, the first Kraft version that is based on KDE Frameworks 5 and Qt 5.x.
