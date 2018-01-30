today's leftovers
Heptio launches its Kubernetes ‘un-distribution’
Heptio holds a special place in the Kubernetes startup ecosystem. Its co-founders, Craig McLuckie and Joe Beda, are, after all, also two of the co-founders of the Kubernetes project (together with Brendan Burns), which launched inside of Google. Heptio also raised $8.5 million when it launched in 2016 (and another $25 million last year), but it was never quite clear what the company’s actual business plan looked like beyond offering training and professional services. That’s becoming quite a bit clearer now, though, as the company today announced the launch of the Heptio Kubernetes Subscription.
CIOs buried under mounting IT complexity: survey
A global survey of 800 chief information officers by digital performance management company Dynatrace has found that a little more than three-quarters fear that the complexity of IT setups in organisations would soon make the management of digital performance impossible.
Karen Sandler Delivered Keynote at Linux.conf.au
Director Karen Sandler delivered a keynote "Six Years Later, or Hey, did you ever get the source code to that thing in your heart?" In her first LCA keynote 6 years ago, Karen first told the people of LCA about her heart condition and the defibrillator that she needed to have implanted. This year she described her continued quest to receive the source code for the software running in her defibrillator, and how far she has been able to get in obtaining the source code that she's been requesting for over a decade now.
Karen discussed the continued impact that non-free software is having and will have on society, as people entrust more of their lives to it, whether that be in their self-driving cars or the litany of home appliances they have that are all starting to talk to each other, and how we can help curtail some of these problems through legislation and promoting free software licenses like the GPL.
Behind The Scenes – Linux Skype Alternatives Parody (2016)
How I made the Linux Skype Alternatives A-Team Parody (2016) video.
The Big DRM Update Lands In Linux 4.16: DC Multi-Display Sync, More Cannonlake
dding to the list of big feature additions for Linux 4.16 is the Direct Rendering Manager (DRM) pull request that has already been honored by Linus Torvalds.
DRM subsystem maintainer David Airlie refers to DRM for Linux 4.16 as a "comparatively quieter merge window", but there still is a lot of stuff in here for improving these open-source GPU/display kernel drivers. It is quieter though for open-source NVIDIA users with this pull not having any Nouveau DRM updates for Linux 4.16.
Wine 3.1 is now available to kick off another development cycle
The Wine team officially announced today the release of Wine 3.1 to kick off the start of another development cycle for what will eventually be Wine 4.0.
Massively multiplayer cooperative game 'Dead Maze' to release this month
Dead Maze [Steam, Official Site] is a colourful and quite interesting free MMO that has Linux support. It's currently in a closed beta, but they've now announced the release date for everyone.
Get Sid Meier's Civilization VI (Mac and Linux versions) For 50% Off
This week in Discover, part 4
In preparation for the impending release of Plasma 5.12, this was a big bug-squashing week in Discover thanks to lead Developer Aleix Pol, who knocked out a huge number of reliability and stability issues in Discover! We also got in a few UI polish and usability improvements, too.
GNOME 3.28 Beta Is Next Week Marking The Feature/UI Freeze
The GNOME 3.28 beta (v3.27.90) is due to happen next week that also marks a number of freezes for the desktop components ahead of the official release next month.
GNOME 3.27.90 components are due by end of day Monday for making the beta release. At that time it also marks a lock on the API/ABI, user-interface and feature freeze, string change announcement period, and the beginning of assembling the release notes.
Red Hat undertakes radically open brand evolution project
This year, Red Hat is embarking on a collaborative journey to upgrade and modernize our logo and brand system. The Open Brand Project is a transparent, inclusive and widely collaborative effort, open to everyone with a stake in Red Hat’s identity.
Red Hat is a community-powered company. We depend on and serve the technologists who both build our products and use them. Upstream and downstream, people who work with us feel a sense of belonging, and their participation and collaborative partnership give them a sense of ownership. Our corporate logo is more than a trademark; it is a meaningful symbol closely tied to a powerful story. For us, our logo does more than represent our company; a key part of our corporate identity is our commitment to software freedom. For many, the “secret agent” element of our logo, affectionately known as Shadowman, is an icon of the open source movement, as well as the personification of Red Hat’s unique culture.
Twin Capital Management Inc. Sells 38,579 Shares of Red Hat Inc (RHT)
Red Hat, Inc. (RHT) registers a price change of -0.58% while Castlight Health, Inc. (CSLT)
Red Hat Inc (RHT) Holdings Trimmed by Twin Capital Management Inc.
Compact Denverton-powered security appliance rocks 6x GbE ports
Aaeon unveiled an “FWS-2360” network security appliance based on Intel’s server-class Atom C3000 SoCs. The compact, fanless device offers 6x GbE ports, 1x SATA 6.0Gb/s, 2x USB3.0, up to 32GB ECC RAM, 16GB eMMC, and a 2.5-inch drive bay.
The FWS-2360 network security appliance is the latest in a long line of Aaeon fanless desktop network appliances. Others we’ve encountered include the Apollo Lake-based FWS-2272, Braswell-powered FWS-2260, and Bay Trail-driven FWS-2251 and FWS-2250.
Graphics: NVIDIA, GLVND, Keith Packard, RadeonSI
GNOME/GTK: Librsvg, BuildStream, GTK, GStreamer
Kraft Moving to KDE Frameworks: Beta Release!
Kraft is KDE/Qt based desktop software to manage documents like quotes and invoices in the small business. It focuses on ease of use through an intuitive GUI, a well chosen feature set and ensures privacy by keeping data local. Kraft is around for more than twelve years, but it has been a little quiet recently. However, Kraft is alive and kicking! I am very happy to announce the first public beta version of Kraft V. 0.80, the first Kraft version that is based on KDE Frameworks 5 and Qt 5.x.
Today in Techrights
