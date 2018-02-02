OSS: Coreboot, Chromium, Firefox, LibreOffice, GRUB, GNU Compiler Collection A Cloud/Hosting Provider Is Using Coreboot On Thousands Of Servers A European cloud and dedicated server provider that designs their own servers is now designing their own BIOS using Coreboot and using this in production on thousands of servers. The Online.net dedicated server provider and their Scaleway cloud division have taken to using Coreboot paired with the Intel FSP and TianoCore and using it on their thousands of servers. Online.net/Scaleway is owned by France's Iliad Group and the company is big enough that they design their own x86/ARM server hardware and have now taken to designing their own BIOS by building off Coreboot.

Igalia's Battle Getting Chromium Running Nicely On Wayland Igalia has been one of the companies working on improving Chromium's support for Wayland and they shared their story about it at this weekend's FOSDEM 2018 event in Brussels. The Igalia consulting firm has been spending a lot of time and resources on improving Chromium's support for Wayland and getting it to parity with the X11 code paths. With their work they have upstream in mind and work to get as much code as possible back upstream in the Google sources.

Firefox users urged to update their browsers immediately due to critical security flaw If left unpatched, the critical vulnerability (CVE-2018-5124) could allow remote attackers to execute malicious code on computers which are infected, Cisco's threat team said in its security advisory.

Microsoft confirms Office 2019 will be for Windows 10 only But with online offerings like those from Google and Box and open source alternatives like LibreOffice, which has just released its latest version, Microsoft could be about to learn another lesson in the "you're not the only game in town, lads" department. All these offerings give options at least equal to Microsoft Office and will work across everything from Linux and Mac and even Chrome OS via the web.

GRUB 2.04 Should Be Released Later This Year It's been nine months since the release of GRUB 2.02 while the GRUB 2.04 stable release should be out by year's end. GRUB developer and one of the upstream maintainers Daniel Kiper who works for Oracle provided an update on GRUB2 development at this weekend's FOSDEM event in Brussels.

Intel Icelake Support Lands In GCC 8 Back in November I wrote about a GCC patch for the Intel Icelake CPU target and now that code has finally been merged for the GNU Compiler Collection ahead of the upcoming GCC 8.1 release.

Open Hardware: Raspberry Pi, Arduino, and RISC-V Raspberry-Pi DVB transmitter: The benefits of open-source hardware I was first alerted to the benefits of open-source some years ago while talking to a couple of very experienced engineers. These guys, who worked for a multi-billion-dollar company with a global footprint, had been asked by their manager to complete a project in a ridiculously short time frame. They concluded that their only hope was to use open-source, which was an unusual decision for a company of that size and a bit of a culture shock. Open-source software has a long pedigree, of course, but most companies do not open up their hardware designs.

AFRL, NextFlex leverage open-source community to create flexible circuit system An Air Force Research Laboratory-led project in conjunction with NextFlex, America’s Flexible Hybrid Electronics Institute, has resulted in the first ever, functional samples of flexible Arduino circuit board systems made by using a flexible hybrid electronics manufacturing process, setting the stage for smart technologies for the internet of things (IoT) and sensor applications like wearable devices.

Pics from the FOSDEM SiFive talk

SiFive unleashed board

SiFive Introduces RISC-V Linux-Capable Multicore Processor Slowly but surely, RISC-V, the Open Source architecture for everything from microcontrollers to server CPUs is making inroads in the community. Now SiFive, the major company behind putting RISC-V chips into actual silicon, is releasing a chip that’s even more powerful. At FOSDEM this weekend, SiFive announced the release of a Linux-capable Single Board Computer built around the RISC-V ISA. It’s called the HiFive Unleashed, and it’s the first piece of silicon capable or running Linux on a RISC-V core.