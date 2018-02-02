today's leftovers
-
Worth Saving?
A friend the other day casually called Linux Journal "the journal of record for the Open Source community". I think that's a good description of what we were for 23 years—because one sign of our "of record" status is how many people have told us that they have a collection of LJ issues going back many years.
So I asked myself, what other magazines do people tend to keep, that might be models for Linux Journal as it grows into something much bigger in the world—while doing a better job than ever tending its Linux roots?
-
Poll: Best Linux Distribution
e're working on 2018 Readers' Choice Awards. First poll... which do you consider to be the best distribution?
-
Linux Desktop Success – Unleaded Hangout
Linux Desktop Success. What’s it going to take to get us there? Have we already hit the tipping point with ChromeOS? Perhaps instead, it’s a matter of greater OEM adoption? We discuss.
-
Portworx Delivers STORK as an Open Source Stateful Storage Project
Acronym fans rejoice! Just weeks after releasing a wonderfully acronym-free reference configuration with Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE), Portworx unveiled an avian-based tag for a new open source stateful storage project.
The Storage Orchestrator Runtime for Kubernetes, more fluidly known as STORK, uses the extensibility of Kubernetes to support stateful applications. This allows DevOps teams to run stateful applications – think databases, queues, and key-value stores – on Kubernetes.
-
Radeon Linux Graphics Stack, RadeonSI Shaders Update From FOSDEM 2018
In addition to the Nouveau driver crew talking about their Vulkan plans and other open-source work, Nicolai Hähnle of AMD represented the company's work on their Radeon Linux graphics driver stack(s) and the work they have going on for improving their GPU driver support.
-
Some thoughts on The Lion’s Song, a narrative-rich adventure
This point and click game meshes stories of people trying to create and discover new truths in prewar Vienna. I’ve completed the episodic series and have a few thoughts to share.
-
Looking for ways to spice up your gaming? Here’s a few games with awesome mods
With the continuous stream of new releases, it’s sometimes hard to remember that there's still plenty of excuses to fire up games you already own. User-made modifications are one of the best things about being a PC gamer and so I’ve taken the time to make a very biased list of games that have great mods.
For the uninitiated, a mod or modification is some sort of change that’s made to an existing game by fans and players. It can be anything from massive graphical overhauls, new story lines to simple interface tweaks or changing the game balance and difficulty. While not really limited to PC games anymore, it's still something that's predominantly with the platform.
-
This week in Usability & Productivity, part 4
This was a big week for Usability & Productivity. Before I get to the list of improvements we landed, I’d like to make an exciting announcement: we’re scoping out the work to add FUSE support to KIO for remote locations like Samba shares. This should vastly improve the experience of interacting with files on Samba and FTP locations (among others) when using non-KDE software with KDE Plasma. No timelines or promises yet, but it’s now on our radar screens.
-
The Real Reason Red Hat Is Acquiring CoreOS
-
TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Purchases New Holdings in Red Hat Inc (NYSE:RHT)
-
Fedora Red Team on ITProTV
Back at BSidesDE — which was awesome, BTW — I was interviewed by ITProTV, and had the opportunity to discuss the Fedora Red Team.
-
Free software log (January 2018)
The only sofware releases I got out this month were both for work: versions 0.4.0 and 0.4.1 of groupy, the client library for Merou, the authorization management system we use. We're not doing formal releases of the latter yet, just building from Git, and probably need to settle on a final public project name before we do.
At some point I'll build proper software release pages for both of these, since I seem to be doing most of the release management for groupy.
-
January 2018 report: LTS
I have already published a yearly report which covers all of 2017 but also some of my January 2018 work, so I'll try to keep this short.
-
January 2018 is gone
It is not that there were not interesting topics to write about. I could have posted, for example, about the release of the Elive beta 2.9.22, which promised Korean and Japanese support. However, I could not even get the release.
-
Nokia HMD Comeback? First Year Finishes with 8.5 Million Smartphones Shipped and 1.0% Market Share by Year-End
I will still wait, in case any other analysts report any Nokia numbers. When we have all data in, I'll do a forecast for this year.
-
OSS: Coreboot, Chromium, Firefox, LibreOffice, GRUB, GNU Compiler Collection
Open Hardware: Raspberry Pi, Arduino, and RISC-V
Security: The Internet of Connected Sex Toys, Gas Stations, Hospitals With Windows and More
Linux 4.17, Linux 4.16, Linux Kernel Runtime Guard (LKRG),
