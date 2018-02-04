Today in Techrights
- The Efforts to Work Around 35 U.S.C. § 101 and Why IBM is So Afraid of § 101
- The ‘Microsoft Operandi’ of Vaguely Alluding to 200+ Patents to Blackmail the Competition is Now Being Copied by China
- Patents on GUIs Are Not Software Patents, But the Software Patents Lobby Ignores Fundamental Facts
- PTAB Watch: Paul Hastings’ Naveen Modi, Worlds Inc. and RPX on Trolls in Semiconductors Market (Rambus/Hardware Patents)
- The So-called ‘Big Pharma’ Industry is Hoping to Weaken If Not Eliminate PTAB
- Links 4/2/2018: Plans for Linux 4.17, FOSDEM Ends
GNU: FreeIPMI 1.6.1 and GNU Hurd Update
Games: Project Contingency, Dead Cells, Full Metal Furies, Swords of Ditto
SUSE releases live patching for big iron, real-time OS update
Germany-based Linux vendor SUSE Linux has launched live patching for its enterprise Linux distribution that runs on IBM Power Systems and also a service pack for its real-tine enterprise distribution that will enable systems running it to handle both real-time and non-real-time workloads on a single virtual machine.
