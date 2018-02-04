Games: Project Contingency, Dead Cells, Full Metal Furies, Swords of Ditto
The developers of fan-made Halo game 'Project Contingency' have decided not to support Linux
I'll be honest, I'm not too bothered about Project Contingency [Official Site] deciding not to support Linux because I've only just heard of it, it's still in the early stages and Installation 01 [Official Site] will support Linux.
Sci-fi narrative exploration game 'Event[0]' now has a rough Linux beta
Good news everyone! Event[0] [Official Site, Steam], the sci-fi narrative exploration game where you build a relationship with a lonely spaceship computer now has a rough Linux beta.
Rogue-lite metroidvania action-platformer 'Dead Cells' to come to Linux in May or June
I had sadly forgotten about Dead Cells [Official Site, Steam] since covering it in January last year, but thankfully the developer hasn't and it now has an approximate date for the Linux version.
Full Metal Furies now has a test build on Steam for Linux gamers
Full Metal Furies [Official Site, Steam], the cooperative action RPG from the creator of Rogue Legacy now has a Linux test build on Steam.
Colourful action RPG 'The Swords of Ditto' is confirmed for Linux
The Swords of Ditto [GOG, Steam, Official Site] is a rather colourful action RPG that actually looks really great! We have it confirmed that it's coming to Linux too.
The game is being developed by onebitbeyond with a publishing hand from Devolver Digital. They don't seem to have an exact release date yet, other than sometime this year.
