GNU: FreeIPMI 1.6.1 and GNU Hurd Update
-
FreeIPMI 1.6.1 Released With Performance Improvements, Better IPv6 Support
Albert Chu of Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory announced the release this weekend of FreeIPMI, the GNU project implementing Intelligent Platform Management Interface v1.5/2.0 support.
This in-band/out-of-band IPMI software features many improvements with its v1.6.1 milestone.
-
GNU Hurd Hardware Support Remains In Very Rough Shape For 2018
Yesterday at FOSDEM 2018 Hurd developer Samuel Thibault talked about the work done on this GNU kernel for a PCI arbiter to allow different user-land drivers to access PCI devices concurrently. During this PCI arbiter talk he also went over the current state of the hardware support and recent achievements for GNU Hurd.
Sadly, the hardware state is pretty much the same as what he summarized two years ago at FOSDEM. GNU Hurd remains mainly focused on i686 kernel support, their 64-bit kernel can now boot but overall is in rough shape, their layer for getting network cards working remains based off the Linux 2.6.32 drivers, there is IDE and AHCI driver support for SATA, preliminary sound support through the userland Rump, etc.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 451 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
GNU: FreeIPMI 1.6.1 and GNU Hurd Update
Games: Project Contingency, Dead Cells, Full Metal Furies, Swords of Ditto
SUSE releases live patching for big iron, real-time OS update
Germany-based Linux vendor SUSE Linux has launched live patching for its enterprise Linux distribution that runs on IBM Power Systems and also a service pack for its real-tine enterprise distribution that will enable systems running it to handle both real-time and non-real-time workloads on a single virtual machine.
Today in Techrights
Recent comments
2 days 59 min ago
4 days 15 hours ago
4 days 16 hours ago
4 days 17 hours ago
4 days 23 hours ago
5 days 10 hours ago
5 days 11 hours ago
5 days 11 hours ago
1 week 9 hours ago
1 week 4 days ago