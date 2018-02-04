Android Leftovers
-
OnePlus 5T receives Android 8.0 Oreo update
-
Google Pixel 2 XL international giveaway!
-
Must read: top 10 Android stories
-
How to stream Super Bowl 52 live on Chromecast, Android, Chrome OS, and Android TV
-
LG is officially leaving the Chinese smartphone market
-
New Android P Report Suggests Phone Call Recording Feature
-
Yahoo Aviate Android launcher is the latest acquisition casualty
-
Latest Google app update fixes Android Wear lag caused by 'Ok Google' detection
-
Budget smartphones that run Android Oreo
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 404 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
GNU: FreeIPMI 1.6.1 and GNU Hurd Update
Games: Project Contingency, Dead Cells, Full Metal Furies, Swords of Ditto
SUSE releases live patching for big iron, real-time OS update
Germany-based Linux vendor SUSE Linux has launched live patching for its enterprise Linux distribution that runs on IBM Power Systems and also a service pack for its real-tine enterprise distribution that will enable systems running it to handle both real-time and non-real-time workloads on a single virtual machine.
Today in Techrights
Recent comments
2 days 59 min ago
4 days 15 hours ago
4 days 16 hours ago
4 days 17 hours ago
4 days 23 hours ago
5 days 10 hours ago
5 days 11 hours ago
5 days 11 hours ago
1 week 9 hours ago
1 week 4 days ago