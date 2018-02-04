Language Selection

English French German Italian Portuguese Spanish

Meet India’s women Open Source warriors

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Monday 5th of February 2018 09:20:11 AM Filed under
OSS

As Vaishali Thakker, a 23-year old open source programmer looked over the hall filled with around 200 people, she didn’t know how to react to what she had just heard. Thakker was one of the five women on the stage at PyCon India 2017, a conference on the use of the Python programming language, in New Delhi. The topic of the discussion was “Women in open source.”

Read more

Also: Open-source turns 20: here’s how the movement influenced PCs

»

More in Tux Machines

GNU: FreeIPMI 1.6.1 and GNU Hurd Update

  • FreeIPMI 1.6.1 Released With Performance Improvements, Better IPv6 Support
    Albert Chu of Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory announced the release this weekend of FreeIPMI, the GNU project implementing Intelligent Platform Management Interface v1.5/2.0 support. This in-band/out-of-band IPMI software features many improvements with its v1.6.1 milestone.
  • GNU Hurd Hardware Support Remains In Very Rough Shape For 2018
    Yesterday at FOSDEM 2018 Hurd developer Samuel Thibault talked about the work done on this GNU kernel for a PCI arbiter to allow different user-land drivers to access PCI devices concurrently. During this PCI arbiter talk he also went over the current state of the hardware support and recent achievements for GNU Hurd. Sadly, the hardware state is pretty much the same as what he summarized two years ago at FOSDEM. GNU Hurd remains mainly focused on i686 kernel support, their 64-bit kernel can now boot but overall is in rough shape, their layer for getting network cards working remains based off the Linux 2.6.32 drivers, there is IDE and AHCI driver support for SATA, preliminary sound support through the userland Rump, etc.

Games: Project Contingency, Dead Cells, Full Metal Furies, Swords of Ditto

SUSE releases live patching for big iron, real-time OS update

Germany-based Linux vendor SUSE Linux has launched live patching for its enterprise Linux distribution that runs on IBM Power Systems and also a service pack for its real-tine enterprise distribution that will enable systems running it to handle both real-time and non-real-time workloads on a single virtual machine. Read more

Today in Techrights

More on Tux Machines: AboutGalleryForumBlogsSearchNewsRSS Feed

Part of Bytes Media ● Sister sites below.

TechBytes Techrights button

Powered by Drupal, an open source content management system

Content available under CC-BY-SA CC

© by original authors

Powered by CentOS 6.5 (GNU/Linux), Varnish, and Drupal 6