Language Selection

English French German Italian Portuguese Spanish

Security: Linux Kernel Runtime Guard (LKRG), Windows Malware, and Black Duck's Latest FUD

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Monday 5th of February 2018 10:10:05 AM Filed under
Security
  • OpenWall unveils kernel protection project

    The folk at OpenWall have called for assistance to create a security module to watch Linux kernels for suspicious activity.

    In the company's explanation, the Linux Kernel Runtime Guard (LKRG) is described as a module that “attempts to post-detect and hopefully promptly respond to unauthorised modifications to the running Linux kernel (integrity checking) or to credentials (such as user IDs) of the running processes (exploit detection).”

    Developed by Adam Zabrocki (@adam_pi3) and now championed by OpenWall, the first cut of the code landed last week.

  • Complex PZChao Windows malware has more than one string to its bow

    Security firm Bitdefender says it has been monitoring a complex custom-built piece of Windows malware, that it has named PZChao because of the name of the domain at which its command and control server resides.

  • Monero Cryptocurrency Miner Leverages NSA Exploit

    In a growing development, attackers have leveraged an exploit found in almost all generations of Microsoft Windows. EternalBlue is a security vulnerability that allowed WannaCry to run rampant in over 150 different countries and took down parts of the National Health Service (NHS), as well as Petya/NonPetya (a strain of ransomware that inspired NATO to assemble an entire cyber operation to combat it).

  • Monero mining botnet uses NSA exploit to infect Windows servers

    Microsoft Windows servers around the globe are playing host to a mining botnet known as Smominru Monero, which may have made as much as US$3.6 million for its operators based on the current value of the Monero cryptocurrency.

  • Health tech and open source– what should manufacturers do to keep medical devices safe? [Ed: Black Duck spreads FUD, as usual. Pretends to be doing journalism, but here it just promotes its proprietary things.]
»

More in Tux Machines

GNU: FreeIPMI 1.6.1 and GNU Hurd Update

  • FreeIPMI 1.6.1 Released With Performance Improvements, Better IPv6 Support
    Albert Chu of Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory announced the release this weekend of FreeIPMI, the GNU project implementing Intelligent Platform Management Interface v1.5/2.0 support. This in-band/out-of-band IPMI software features many improvements with its v1.6.1 milestone.
  • GNU Hurd Hardware Support Remains In Very Rough Shape For 2018
    Yesterday at FOSDEM 2018 Hurd developer Samuel Thibault talked about the work done on this GNU kernel for a PCI arbiter to allow different user-land drivers to access PCI devices concurrently. During this PCI arbiter talk he also went over the current state of the hardware support and recent achievements for GNU Hurd. Sadly, the hardware state is pretty much the same as what he summarized two years ago at FOSDEM. GNU Hurd remains mainly focused on i686 kernel support, their 64-bit kernel can now boot but overall is in rough shape, their layer for getting network cards working remains based off the Linux 2.6.32 drivers, there is IDE and AHCI driver support for SATA, preliminary sound support through the userland Rump, etc.

Games: Project Contingency, Dead Cells, Full Metal Furies, Swords of Ditto

SUSE releases live patching for big iron, real-time OS update

Germany-based Linux vendor SUSE Linux has launched live patching for its enterprise Linux distribution that runs on IBM Power Systems and also a service pack for its real-tine enterprise distribution that will enable systems running it to handle both real-time and non-real-time workloads on a single virtual machine. Read more

Today in Techrights

More on Tux Machines: AboutGalleryForumBlogsSearchNewsRSS Feed

Part of Bytes Media ● Sister sites below.

TechBytes Techrights button

Powered by Drupal, an open source content management system

Content available under CC-BY-SA CC

© by original authors

Powered by CentOS 6.5 (GNU/Linux), Varnish, and Drupal 6