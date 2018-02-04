Security: Linux Kernel Runtime Guard (LKRG), Windows Malware, and Black Duck's Latest FUD
OpenWall unveils kernel protection project
The folk at OpenWall have called for assistance to create a security module to watch Linux kernels for suspicious activity.
In the company's explanation, the Linux Kernel Runtime Guard (LKRG) is described as a module that “attempts to post-detect and hopefully promptly respond to unauthorised modifications to the running Linux kernel (integrity checking) or to credentials (such as user IDs) of the running processes (exploit detection).”
Developed by Adam Zabrocki (@adam_pi3) and now championed by OpenWall, the first cut of the code landed last week.
Complex PZChao Windows malware has more than one string to its bow
Security firm Bitdefender says it has been monitoring a complex custom-built piece of Windows malware, that it has named PZChao because of the name of the domain at which its command and control server resides.
Monero Cryptocurrency Miner Leverages NSA Exploit
In a growing development, attackers have leveraged an exploit found in almost all generations of Microsoft Windows. EternalBlue is a security vulnerability that allowed WannaCry to run rampant in over 150 different countries and took down parts of the National Health Service (NHS), as well as Petya/NonPetya (a strain of ransomware that inspired NATO to assemble an entire cyber operation to combat it).
Monero mining botnet uses NSA exploit to infect Windows servers
Microsoft Windows servers around the globe are playing host to a mining botnet known as Smominru Monero, which may have made as much as US$3.6 million for its operators based on the current value of the Monero cryptocurrency.
Health tech and open source– what should manufacturers do to keep medical devices safe? [Ed: Black Duck spreads FUD, as usual. Pretends to be doing journalism, but here it just promotes its proprietary things.]
