Security: Windows/NSA Back Doors and 'Joys' of Cryptocurrency Malware
17-Year-Old Boy Arrested For Coding Malware To Steal Cryptocurrency Wallet Passwords
Different kinds of malware are targetting cryptocurrency owners and trying to steal their valuable digital coins by employing different techniques. This new and lucrative affair is attracting experienced and novice malware creators alike. Just recently, Japanese police arrested a 17-year-old teenager boy for creating malware that targetted cryptocurrency wallets.
Teen Arrested for Creating Malware That Steals Cryptocurrency Wallet Passwords
Japanese authorities say that at least one man —a 31-year-old from Tokyo— downloaded and installed the teen's app. This man later discovered that 170 Monacoins (around $500) went missing from his wallet. He said he saw other users' warnings on the forum regarding the suspicious software, but it was too late at that point.
NSA Exploits Ported to Work on All Windows Versions Released Since Windows 2000
Three Leaked NSA Exploits Rewritten to Affect All Windows OSes Since Windows 2000
South Korea says North stole cryptocurrency worth billions of won last year
South Korea said on Monday that North Korea last year stole cryptocurrency from the South worth billions of won and that it was still trying to hack into its exchanges.
“North Korea sent emails that could hack into cryptocurrency exchanges and their customers’ private information and stole (cryptocurrency) worth billions of won,” said Kim Byung-kee, a member of South Korea’s parliamentary intelligence committee.
LibreOffice 6.0 Polishes Open-Source Office Productivity Suite
The open-source LibreOffice office application suite has been the standard office productivity suite in Linux distributions since 2010, when it was forked from the Oracle OpenOffice Suite.
Linux Kernel: Linux 4.15.1, Linux 4.14.17, Linux 4.9.80 and Linux 4.4.115
Red Hat Celebrating the 20th anniversary of open source
Open Source VPU Driver Supporting Official Linux Kernel Hits Kickstarter
Bootlin has this week taken to the Kickstarter crowdfunding website to raise £15,000 to take their new open source VPU driver into production. Designed to provide support for hardware-accelerated video playback on devices with Allwinner processors. Watch the demonstration video below to learn more about the Allwinner VPU that will offer support in the official Linux kernel. Even though Allwinner ARM processors are very popular in a large number of hobbyists development boards, one key feature that is missing from the support in the official Linux kernel is support for the VPU (Video Processing Unit). Bootlin is now looking to rectify this issue. The development team at Bootlin are currently finalising the solution to provide complete Linux support for the Allwinner VPU for hardware accelerated video decoding and encoding.
