10 Best Linux Desktop Environments And Their Comparison

GNU
Linux

Linux is all about what you want and having it from the ocean of free and open source software. The same applies while performing a comparison of desktop environments as they comprise of different applications and a GUI via which the user interacts with the operating system. Just like a plethora of Linux-based free operating systems, are many options available and our list of best Linux desktop environment and their comparison includes the likes of KDE, Cinnamon, Xfce, GNOME, etc.

The Linux world is full of open source software. You have the option of choosing from hundreds of distributions and customize them as per your will. No one slaps you with a copyright even if you change the source code of a distro to fork your Linux distro and release it with a new name. That’s the beauty of free software and open source. Only one thing the creators may ask you is to give them proper credits because they have also invested their efforts and time. Well, that’s a different story.

LibreOffice 6.0 Polishes Open-Source Office Productivity Suite

The open-source LibreOffice office application suite has been the standard office productivity suite in Linux distributions since 2010, when it was forked from the Oracle OpenOffice Suite.

Linux Kernel: Linux 4.15.1, Linux 4.14.17, Linux 4.9.80 and Linux 4.4.115

Red Hat Celebrating the 20th anniversary of open source

  • Celebrating the 20th anniversary of open source
    Twenty years ago, on Feb. 3, 1998, in a conference room in Palo Alto, Calif., the term “open source” was coined. Michael Tiemann (now vice president of open source affairs here at Red Hat), Todd Anderson, Chris Peterson of Foresight Institute, John "Maddog" Hall and Larry Augustin, both with Linux International, Sam Ockman with Silicon Valley Linux User's Group and Eric Raymond were reacting to the announcement by Netscape that it planned to “give away” the Netscape source code by releasing it to the public. From there, adoption of both the term and concept moved quickly and today, the open source community has tens of millions of members and contributors.
  • Open Source Turns 20 Years Old: How This Term Came Into Existence?
    The Open Source Initiative was formed in following days. People like Tim O’Reilly, Bruce Perens, and others played a pivotal role in popularising the term. Perens also adapted his Free Software Guidelines for Debian GNU/Linux to serve as Open Source Definition (OSD).

Open Source VPU Driver Supporting Official Linux Kernel Hits Kickstarter

Bootlin has this week taken to the Kickstarter crowdfunding website to raise £15,000 to take their new open source VPU driver into production. Designed to provide support for hardware-accelerated video playback on devices with Allwinner processors. Watch the demonstration video below to learn more about the Allwinner VPU that will offer support in the official Linux kernel. Even though Allwinner ARM processors are very popular in a large number of hobbyists development boards, one key feature that is missing from the support in the official Linux kernel is support for the VPU (Video Processing Unit). Bootlin is now looking to rectify this issue. The development team at Bootlin are currently finalising the solution to provide complete Linux support for the Allwinner VPU for hardware accelerated video decoding and encoding. Read more

