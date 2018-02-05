Linux Kernel Release Model
This post is based on a whitepaper I wrote at the beginning of 2016 to be used to help many different companies understand the Linux kernel release model and encourage them to start taking the LTS stable updates more often. I then used it as a basis of a presentation I gave at the Linux Recipes conference in September 2017 which can be seen here.
With the recent craziness of Meltdown and Spectre , I’ve seen lots of things written about how Linux is released and how we handle handles security patches that are totally incorrect, so I figured it is time to dust off the text, update it in a few places, and publish this here for everyone to benefit from.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 174 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
LibreOffice 6.0 Polishes Open-Source Office Productivity Suite
The open-source LibreOffice office application suite has been the standard office productivity suite in Linux distributions since 2010, when it was forked from the Oracle OpenOffice Suite.
Linux Kernel: Linux 4.15.1, Linux 4.14.17, Linux 4.9.80 and Linux 4.4.115
Red Hat Celebrating the 20th anniversary of open source
Open Source VPU Driver Supporting Official Linux Kernel Hits Kickstarter
Bootlin has this week taken to the Kickstarter crowdfunding website to raise £15,000 to take their new open source VPU driver into production. Designed to provide support for hardware-accelerated video playback on devices with Allwinner processors. Watch the demonstration video below to learn more about the Allwinner VPU that will offer support in the official Linux kernel. Even though Allwinner ARM processors are very popular in a large number of hobbyists development boards, one key feature that is missing from the support in the official Linux kernel is support for the VPU (Video Processing Unit). Bootlin is now looking to rectify this issue. The development team at Bootlin are currently finalising the solution to provide complete Linux support for the Allwinner VPU for hardware accelerated video decoding and encoding.
Recent comments
6 hours 2 min ago
2 days 13 hours ago
5 days 4 hours ago
5 days 4 hours ago
5 days 5 hours ago
5 days 11 hours ago
5 days 23 hours ago
5 days 23 hours ago
5 days 23 hours ago
1 week 21 hours ago