OSS Leftovers
Genode Is Developing A GPU Multiplexer For Intel Graphics Hardware
Besides talking about GNU Hurd in 2018 one of the other interesting talks in FOSDEM's micro-kernel track this year was on an Intel GPU resource multiplexer being developed by the Genode project.
Thanks to hardware-based features for isolation on Intel Broadwell "Gen 8" graphics and newer, Genode OS has been working on GPU resource multiplexing for their operating system framework.
Why enterprises are flocking to open source
As the leader of an open source foundation, I have a unique perspective on the way open source technologies are catalyzing the digital transformation of enterprises around the world. More than half of the Fortune 100 is using Cloud Foundry. If you’re wondering why, there are two main reasons: one is the allure of open source, and the other is the strength of the platform itself.
GNU's Ring Continues Trying To Be Like Skype/WhatsApp For FLOSS/Privacy-Minded Fans
Ring that joined the GNU project in late 2016 to focus on decentralized, multi-device communication has high hopes for 2018.
GNU Ring is still striving as a "free universal distributed communication platform" and to offer similar functionality to say Skype or WhatsApp but while being open-source and respecting the privacy of its users in part by being decentralized.
Review: 6 slick open source routers
Hackers of the world, unite! You have nothing to lose but the lousy stock firmware your routers shipped with.
Apart from smartphones, routers and wireless base stations are undoubtedly the most widely hacked and user-modded consumer devices. In many cases the benefits are major and concrete: a broader palette of features, better routing functions, tighter security, and the ability to configure details not normally allowed by the stock firmware (such as antenna output power).
Kodi 18 Is Coming But They Are Already Thinking About Kodi 19
At this weekend's FOSDEM event in Brussels, Martijn Kaijser of the Kodi project provided an update on their current activities for 2018.
After going over their successful Kodi 17 release, the focus turned to talking about Kodi 18 "Leia" that they have been working on since the end of 2016. Their design goals with Kodi 18 are to improve the architecture and implementation of this open-source, cross-platform media player. As part of improving the code-base they are focusing on C++11 support, improving the code quality, dropping unmaintained features/code, and other cleanups. They are also working on moving non-core features out to add-ons.
Mozilla VR Blog: A-Painter performance optimizations
GFX-RS Continues Advancing For High-Performance, Portable Graphics In Rust
GFX-RS has been the Rust programming language project for a high-performance, portable graphics API that can map to Vulkan, Apple's Metal, Direct3D, etc from a single Rust API.
Dzmitry Malyshau of Mozilla and Markus Siglreithmaier talked about this portable graphics abstraction project at the Free Open-Source Developers' European Meeting in Belgium. GFX-RS has been in development since 2013~2014 but is currently undergoing a "total rewrite" in trying to better this single Rust API that supports backends for all major graphics APIs.
Jahia Updates DX Platform, Magnolia's New Financial Partner, More Open Source News
Jahia has kicked off 2018 by releasing Jahia DX 7220 — the latest edition of its digital experience platform.
Jahia DX 7220 boasts a new user interface (UI), code-named ‘Anthracite’ which, “reflects feedbacks gathered from customers focus groups carried out along the development phase.”
