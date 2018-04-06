Mozilla: Rust, Firefox Performance and MDN
-
The Rust Team All Hands in Berlin: a Recap
Last week we held an “All Hands” event in Berlin, which drew more than 50 people involved in 15 different Rust Teams or Working Groups, with a majority being volunteer contributors. This was the first such event, and its location reflects the current concentration of team members in Europe. The week was a smashing success which we plan to repeat on at least an annual basis.
The impetus for this get-together was, in part, our ambitious plans to ship Rust, 2018 edition later this year. A week of work-focused facetime was a great way to kick off these efforts!
We’ve also asked attendees to blog and tweet about their experiences at the #RustAllHands hashtag; the Content Team will be gathering up and summarizing this content as well.
-
Proposal: Knowledge Base Spring Cleaning at SUMO – June 2018
-
Firefox Performance Update #5
And here we are with another Firefox Performance Update!
This performance update is brought to you by perf.html! perf.html is our web-based profile analysis tool. We use it to analyze profiles gathered with the Gecko Profiler Add-on which helps us figure out why Firefox is feeling slow or sluggish. It’s probably the most important performance tool in our toolbox.
-
MDN Changelog for March 2018
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 1184 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Security: Storing Passwords, Updates, and FUD
Canonical Releases Major Linux Kernel Update for Ubuntu 17.10 for Raspberry Pi 2
Canonical released a major Linux kernel update for Ubuntu 17.10 for Raspberry Pi 2, addressing various security vulnerabilities that were previously patched for 64-bit and 32-bit architectures earlier this week. The security advisory mentions a total of 21 security vulnerabilities fixed for linux-raspi2, the Linux kernel for Raspberry Pi 2 on Ubuntu 17.10 (Artful Aardvark) operating systems, including a race condition that could lead to a use-after-free vulnerability in Linux kernel's ALSA PCM subsystem, and a use-after-free vulnerability in the network namespaces implementation. The update also addresses a race condition in Linux kernel's OCFS2 filesystem and loop block device implementations, as well as a null pointer dereference in the RDS (Reliable Datagram Sockets) protocol implementation. Most of these flaws could allow a local attacker to crash the vulnerable system by causing a denial of service or possibly execute arbitrary code.
Latest on Linux 4.17
Improved Flathub Website Makes It Easier to Find Flatpak Apps
It just got a whole heap easier to find and install Flatpak apps on Linux distros like Ubuntu. A new version of the Flathub website is now live on Flathub.org, albeit in beta. The improved front-end to what is the de facto Flatpak app store offers search, browsing and install options. It’s packed with app descriptions, screenshots, browsable categories, search, meta info, and a beautifully fluid design.
Recent comments
4 hours 56 min ago
4 hours 57 min ago
11 hours 48 min ago
11 hours 49 min ago
11 hours 50 min ago
12 hours 15 min ago
12 hours 16 min ago
12 hours 17 min ago
1 day 5 hours ago
2 days 7 hours ago