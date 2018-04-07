Games: Tomb Raider, System Shock, BadLands RoadTrip, Nantucket and More
Feral Interactive to show off Rise of the Tomb Raider on Linux next week live on Twitch
For those itching to see Rise of the Tomb Raider live on Linux before release, next week Feral Interactive will be showing it off.
Nightdive Studios has released the source code for System Shock
I'm not entirely sure how useful it will be in the long run, but Nightdive Studios has released the source code for System Shock under the GPL.
BadLands RoadTrip is an incredibly strange open-world FPS with customizable weapons
BadLands RoadTrip is an incredibly strange open-world FPS with customizable weapons, sadly not one I enjoyed even a moment of.
Seafaring strategy game Nantucket now has a beta for Linux
Nantucket [Official Site] is a seafaring strategy game that will have you chase after Moby Dick, and live through the Golden Age of American whaling.
Casual adventure RPG 'Hero of the Kingdom III' will release with Linux support this year
Developer Lonely Troops is back this year, as the casual adventure RPG Hero of the Kingdom III [Official Site, Steam] will release with Linux support.
The game might not be for everyone, but it's good to see more developers continue bringing their later games to Linux. Our contributor Flesk tried out the original and seemed to like it. There's actually a demo available on Steam already which I tested and it seems to work fine, other than initial issues with multiple monitors.
Fort Triumph, a tactical RPG where you make use of the environment enters Early Access on April 26th
If you're like me and you love your turn-based tactical battles then Fort Triumph [Steam, Official Site] needs to be firmly on your purchasing radar.
