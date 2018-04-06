Ubuntu: Ubuntu 18.04 Preparations
Ubuntu 18.04 Gives Nautilus a Striking New Look
There’s a rather large visual change in Ubuntu 18.04 that I’ve only just noticed.
It’s not because the change in question is subtle or easy to miss. It’s because I have only just booted up a copy of the Bionic Beaver thanks to the release of Ubuntu 18.04 beta 2.
Ubuntu Linux 18.04 LTS 'Bionic Beaver' Beta 2 now available
Ubuntu Linux 18.04 "Bionic Beaver" is almost here -- it is due on April 26. In the interim, today, the second -- and final -- beta becomes available. Bionic Beaver is very significant, as it is an LTS version, meaning "Long Term Support." This is important to those that prefer stability to bleeding edge and don't want to deal with the hassle of upgrades. In other words, you can install 18.04 and be confident that it will be supported for 5 years. In comparison, non-LTS Ubuntu versions get a mere 9 months.
There is plenty to be excited about with Ubuntu Linux 18.04 LTS 'Bionic Beaver' Beta 2, including the GNOME 3.28 desktop environment -- Beta 1 did not include GNOME at all. Of course, all the other DE flavors are available too, such as KDE and Xfce. The kernel is at 4.15, which while not the most current version, is still quite modern. Also included is LibreOffice 6.0 -- an essential tool that rivals Microsoft Office. Wayland is available as a technical preview, although X remains the default display server -- for now.
Ubuntu 18.04 Final Beta Available to Download
USB thumb drives at the ready as the Ubuntu 18.04 beta download is now available for testing.
This release marks the first official testing snapshot of what will become Ubuntu 18.04 LTS later this month.
Ubuntu 18.04 LTS Final Beta Released
Ubuntu Studio 18.04 Bionic Beaver Beta is released!
The beta of the upcoming release of Ubuntu Studio 18.04 is ready for testing.
You may find the images at cdimage.ubuntu.com/ubuntustudio/releases/bionic/beta-2/. More information can be found in the Beta Release Notes.
Ubuntu MATE 18.04 Beta 2
We are preparing Ubuntu MATE 18.04 (Bionic Beaver) for distribution on April 26th, 2018 With this Beta pre-release, you can see what we are trying out in preparation for our next (stable) version.
Ubuntu 18.04 LTS (Bionic Beaver) Final Beta released
The Ubuntu team is pleased to announce the final beta release of the
Ubuntu 18.04 LTS Desktop, Server, and Cloud products.
Codenamed "Bionic Beaver", 18.04 LTS continues Ubuntu's proud tradition
of integrating the latest and greatest open source technologies into a
high-quality, easy-to-use Linux distribution. The team has been hard
at work through this cycle, introducing new features and fixing bugs.
This beta release includes images from not only the Ubuntu Desktop,
Server, and Cloud products, but also the Kubuntu, Lubuntu, Ubuntu
Budgie, UbuntuKylin, Ubuntu MATE, Ubuntu Studio, and Xubuntu flavours.
The beta images are known to be reasonably free of showstopper CD
build or installer bugs, while representing a very recent snapshot of
18.04 that should be representative of the features intended to ship
with the final release expected on April 26th, 2018.
