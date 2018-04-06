Language Selection

Ubuntu: Ubuntu 18.04 Preparations

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Friday 6th of April 2018 06:16:06 PM
Ubuntu
  • Ubuntu 18.04 Gives Nautilus a Striking New Look

    There’s a rather large visual change in Ubuntu 18.04 that I’ve only just noticed.

    It’s not because the change in question is subtle or easy to miss. It’s because I have only just booted up a copy of the Bionic Beaver thanks to the release of Ubuntu 18.04 beta 2.

  • Ubuntu Linux 18.04 LTS 'Bionic Beaver' Beta 2 now available

    Ubuntu Linux 18.04 "Bionic Beaver" is almost here -- it is due on April 26. In the interim, today, the second -- and final -- beta becomes available. Bionic Beaver is very significant, as it is an LTS version, meaning "Long Term Support." This is important to those that prefer stability to bleeding edge and don't want to deal with the hassle of upgrades. In other words, you can install 18.04 and be confident that it will be supported for 5 years. In comparison, non-LTS Ubuntu versions get a mere 9 months.

    There is plenty to be excited about with Ubuntu Linux 18.04 LTS 'Bionic Beaver' Beta 2, including the GNOME 3.28 desktop environment -- Beta 1 did not include GNOME at all. Of course, all the other DE flavors are available too, such as KDE and Xfce. The kernel is at 4.15, which while not the most current version, is still quite modern. Also included is LibreOffice 6.0 -- an essential tool that rivals Microsoft Office. Wayland is available as a technical preview, although X remains the default display server -- for now.

  • Ubuntu 18.04 Final Beta Available to Download

    USB thumb drives at the ready as the Ubuntu 18.04 beta download is now available for testing.

    This release marks the first official testing snapshot of what will become Ubuntu 18.04 LTS later this month.

  • Ubuntu 18.04 LTS Final Beta Released
  • Ubuntu Studio 18.04 Bionic Beaver Beta is released!

    The beta of the upcoming release of Ubuntu Studio 18.04 is ready for testing.

    You may find the images at cdimage.ubuntu.com/ubuntustudio/releases/bionic/beta-2/. More information can be found in the Beta Release Notes.

  • Ubuntu MATE 18.04 Beta 2

    We are preparing Ubuntu MATE 18.04 (Bionic Beaver) for distribution on April 26th, 2018 With this Beta pre-release, you can see what we are trying out in preparation for our next (stable) version.

  • Ubuntu 18.04 LTS (Bionic Beaver) Final Beta released

    The Ubuntu team is pleased to announce the final beta release of the
    Ubuntu 18.04 LTS Desktop, Server, and Cloud products.

    Codenamed "Bionic Beaver", 18.04 LTS continues Ubuntu's proud tradition
    of integrating the latest and greatest open source technologies into a
    high-quality, easy-to-use Linux distribution.  The team has been hard
    at work through this cycle, introducing new features and fixing bugs.

    This beta release includes images from not only the Ubuntu Desktop,
    Server, and Cloud products, but also the Kubuntu, Lubuntu, Ubuntu
    Budgie, UbuntuKylin, Ubuntu MATE, Ubuntu Studio, and Xubuntu flavours.

    The beta images are known to be reasonably free of showstopper CD
    build or installer bugs, while representing a very recent snapshot of
    18.04 that should be representative of the features intended to ship
    with the final release expected on April 26th, 2018.

»

From Fossbytes

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Friday 6th of April 2018 06:31:30 PM.
  • 10 Reasons To Use Ubuntu Linux

    Ubuntu Linux is the most popular open source operating system. There are many reasons to use Ubuntu Linux that make it a worthy Linux distro. Apart from being free and open source, it’s highly customizable and has a Software Center full of apps.

    There are numerous Linux distributions designed to serve different needs. Being an open source software, Linux allows the developers to pick its code and create something new and exciting.

  • Ubuntu 18.04 LTS Bionic Beaver “Final Beta” Released: Download Now

    Almost two weeks are left for Ubuntu’s next long-term release Ubuntu 18.04 Bionic Beaver to arrive for Linux fans. Canonical has announced its Beta 2 release, a near-final build showcasing the changes that’ll arrive with Ubuntu 18.04 LTS.

More in Tux Machines

Security: Storing Passwords, Updates, and FUD

  • Another day, another breach: At what point does storing passwords in plaintext become criminally negligent?
    News of the Finnish breach (Google Translate) arrived yesterday, and while there isn’t a lot of details, we learn two important things: the leak was relatively big (the third largest in Finland), and cleartext passwords with usernames leaked, because they had hundreds of thousands of passwords stored in cleartext. …and they had passwords stored in cleartext. This is so bad security, it should not exist anywhere, period. It should not even be taught in a coding class as an intermediate step on the way to how to do it the right way. You don’t store passwords in cleartext because of two reasons combined:
  • Storing passwords in cleartext: don't ever
    This year I've implemented a rudimentary authentication server for work, called Qvisqve. I am in the process for also using it for my current hobby project, ick, which provides HTTP APIs and needs authentication. Qvisqve stores passwords using scrypt: source. It's not been audited, and I'm not claiming it to be perfect, but it's at least not storing passwords in cleartext. (If you find a problem, do email me and tell me: liw@liw.fi.) This week, two news stories have reached me about service providers storing passwords in cleartext. One is a Finnish system for people starting a new business. The password database has leaked, with about 130,000 cleartext passwords. The other is about T-mobile in Austria bragging on Twitter that they store customer passwords in cleartext, and some people not liking that. In both cases, representatives of the company claim it's OK, because they have "good security". I disagree. Storing passwords is itself shockingly bad security, regardless of how good your other security measures are, and whether your password database leaks or not. Claiming it's ever OK to store user passwords in cleartext in a service is incompetence at best.
  • Security updates for Friday
  • One-Fifth of Open-Source Serverless Apps Have Critical Vulnerabilities [Ed: One-Fifth of [buzzword] Apps [sic] need to be updated. Problem solved. With proprietary software you have back doors that cannot be fixed]

Canonical Releases Major Linux Kernel Update for Ubuntu 17.10 for Raspberry Pi 2

Canonical released a major Linux kernel update for Ubuntu 17.10 for Raspberry Pi 2, addressing various security vulnerabilities that were previously patched for 64-bit and 32-bit architectures earlier this week. The security advisory mentions a total of 21 security vulnerabilities fixed for linux-raspi2, the Linux kernel for Raspberry Pi 2 on Ubuntu 17.10 (Artful Aardvark) operating systems, including a race condition that could lead to a use-after-free vulnerability in Linux kernel's ALSA PCM subsystem, and a use-after-free vulnerability in the network namespaces implementation. The update also addresses a race condition in Linux kernel's OCFS2 filesystem and loop block device implementations, as well as a null pointer dereference in the RDS (Reliable Datagram Sockets) protocol implementation. Most of these flaws could allow a local attacker to crash the vulnerable system by causing a denial of service or possibly execute arbitrary code. Read more

Latest on Linux 4.17

  • PCI, Crypto & Other Updates Head Into Linux 4.17
    We are at the end of the first (and busiest) week of the two-week long Linux 4.17 kernel merge window. There have been many articles on Phoronix about the big highlights of this next kernel version while here are some of the smaller change-sets that came about this week.
  • Thunderbolt Updates Head Into Linux 4.17, Adds USB/SL4 Security Level
    Greg Kroah-Hartman's char/misc pull this week included a fair amount of Thunderbolt support improvements for the forthcoming Linux 4.17 kernel. Thunderbolt changes queued for Linux 4.17 include support for the new Intel Titan Ridge controller, support for a USB-only SL4 security level, prevent crashes when the ICM firmware is not active, support for a pre-boot ACL, handling for rejected Thunderbolt devices, and other error handling improvements and Thunderbolt related fixes.

Improved Flathub Website Makes It Easier to Find Flatpak Apps

It just got a whole heap easier to find and install Flatpak apps on Linux distros like Ubuntu. A new version of the Flathub website is now live on Flathub.org, albeit in beta. The improved front-end to what is the de facto Flatpak app store offers search, browsing and install options. It’s packed with app descriptions, screenshots, browsable categories, search, meta info, and a beautifully fluid design. Read more

