Graphics: The Forge, DXVK, Vulkan, OpenTracing
-
"The Forge" Rendering Framework Adds Linux/Vulkan Support
The Forge, a cross-platform rendering framework developed by Confetti, a graphics research think-tank and consulting company, has rolled out Linux and Vulkan support.
The Forge rendering framework supports Windows 10 with DirectX 12 and Vulkan, as well as the new DirectX Ray-Tracing API. There is also Metal 2 support on iOS/macOS, preliminary Android Vulkan support, PS4 and Xbox One console support, and now PC Linux support in the form of Vulkan graphics officially supported on Ubuntu.
-
DXVK, the Vulkan compatibility layer for Direct3D 11 and Wine has a fresh release reducing CPU overhead
Since there's a lot of excitement around DXVK we've been following it closely and a fresh release made it out last night.
For those who don't remember it, DXVK is the compatibility layer for running Direct3D 11 games in Wine using Vulkan. It's a very promising project, with a lot of people having fun with it already on Linux.
-
Vulkan 1.1.72 Released With Three New Extensions
Vulkan 1.1.72 is now available, which for simple terms is really "Vulkan 1.1.2" except for the patch number having not been reset when Vulkan 1.1 was launched last month.
Vulkan 1.1.72 has several documentation fixes and other corrections/clarifications. But of course what has most of our interest are three new extensions. The new extensions are VK_AMD_shader_core_properties, VK_NV_shader_subgroup_partitioned, and VK_EXT_descriptor_indexing.
-
Efforts to standardize tracing through OpenTracing
Industry efforts toward distributed tracing have been evolving for decades, and one of the latest initiatives in this arena is OpenTracing, an open distributed standard for apps and OSS packages. APMs like Lightstep and Datadog are eagerly pushing forward the emerging specification, as are customer organizations like HomeAway, PayPal and Pinterest, while some other industry leaders – including Dynatrace, NewRelic, and App Dynamics – are holding back from full support. Still, contributors to the open-source spec are forging ahead with more and more integrations, and considerable conference activities are in store for later this year.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 1084 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Security: Storing Passwords, Updates, and FUD
Canonical Releases Major Linux Kernel Update for Ubuntu 17.10 for Raspberry Pi 2
Canonical released a major Linux kernel update for Ubuntu 17.10 for Raspberry Pi 2, addressing various security vulnerabilities that were previously patched for 64-bit and 32-bit architectures earlier this week. The security advisory mentions a total of 21 security vulnerabilities fixed for linux-raspi2, the Linux kernel for Raspberry Pi 2 on Ubuntu 17.10 (Artful Aardvark) operating systems, including a race condition that could lead to a use-after-free vulnerability in Linux kernel's ALSA PCM subsystem, and a use-after-free vulnerability in the network namespaces implementation. The update also addresses a race condition in Linux kernel's OCFS2 filesystem and loop block device implementations, as well as a null pointer dereference in the RDS (Reliable Datagram Sockets) protocol implementation. Most of these flaws could allow a local attacker to crash the vulnerable system by causing a denial of service or possibly execute arbitrary code.
Latest on Linux 4.17
Improved Flathub Website Makes It Easier to Find Flatpak Apps
It just got a whole heap easier to find and install Flatpak apps on Linux distros like Ubuntu. A new version of the Flathub website is now live on Flathub.org, albeit in beta. The improved front-end to what is the de facto Flatpak app store offers search, browsing and install options. It’s packed with app descriptions, screenshots, browsable categories, search, meta info, and a beautifully fluid design.
Recent comments
4 hours 56 min ago
4 hours 57 min ago
11 hours 48 min ago
11 hours 49 min ago
11 hours 50 min ago
12 hours 15 min ago
12 hours 16 min ago
12 hours 17 min ago
1 day 5 hours ago
2 days 7 hours ago