OpenShift Commons Briefing: Introduction to Quay with Joey Schorr (Red Hat)
In this briefing, Red Hat’s Joey Schorr gave a in-depth introduction on and demonstration of Quay, CoreOs’ Application Registry for Kubernetes with OpenShift. Quay is an container registry for building, storing, and distributing your private containers to your servers.
Latest CRIU for CentOS COPR
The version of CRIU which is included with CentOS is updated with every minor CentOS release (at least at the time of writing this) since 7.2, but once the minor CentOS release is available CRIU is not updated anymore until the next minor release. To make it easier to use the latest version of CRIU on CentOS I am now also rebuilding the latest version in COPR for CentOS: https://copr.fedorainfracloud.org/coprs/adrian/criu-el7/.
Kerberos Sidecar Container
The challenge facing this team was how best to implement the Kerberos client for processes running in containers, and how to ensure that the authentication remained valid for long running processes.
For those not familiar with Kerberos, it is essentially a protocol for authentication, commonly used to allow users or systems to connect to other systems. Tickets are used to authenticate, avoiding the storing, or sending, of passwords, and it is based on symmetric key cryptography.
Red Hat Summit 2018: Develop Secure Apps and Services
Red Hat Summit 2018 will focus on modern application development. A critical part of modern application development is of course securing your applications and services. Things were challenging when you only needed to secure a single monolithic application. In a modern application landscape, you’re probably looking at building microservices and possibly exposing application services and APIs outside the boundaries of your enterprise. In order to deploy cloud-native applications and microservices you must be able to secure them. You might be faced with the challenge of securing both applications and back-end services accessed by mobile devices while using third party identity providers like social networks. Fortunately, Red Hat Summit 2018 has a number of developer-oriented sessions where you can learn how to secure your applications and services, integrate single-sign on, and manage your APIs. Session highlights include:
Red Hat scripting languages for beta: adds Ruby 2.5, Perl 5.26; updates PHP 7.1.8
Twice a year, Red Hat distributes new versions of compiler toolsets, scripting languages, open source databases, and/or web tools, etc. so that application developers will have access to the latest, stable versions. These Red Hat supported offerings are packaged as Red Hat Software Collections (scripting languages, open source databases, web tools, etc.), Red Hat Developer Toolset (GCC), and the recently added compiler toolsets Clang/LLVM, Go, and Rust. All are yum installable, and are included in most Red Hat Enterprise Linux subscriptions and all Red Hat Enterprise Linux Developer Subscriptions. Most Red Hat Software Collections and Red Hat Developer Toolset components are also available as Linux container images for hybrid cloud development across Red Hat Enterprise Linux, Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform, etc.
Red Hat adds/updates web tools for beta: HAProxy 1.8, Varnish 5.0, Apache httpd 2.4
Red Hat adds/updates web tools for beta: HAProxy 1.8, Varnish 5.0, Apache httpd 2.4
New Red Hat compilers toolsets in beta: Clang and LLVM, GCC, Go, Rust
New Red Hat compilers toolsets in beta: Clang and LLVM, GCC, Go, Rust
Red Hat open source databases in beta: Adds PostgreSQL 10, MongoDB 3.6; updates MySQL 5.7
Red Hat open source databases in beta: Adds PostgreSQL 10, MongoDB 3.6; updates MySQL 5.7
OpenShift Commons Briefing: CyberArk Conjur Secrets Management on OpenShift
In this briefing, Naama Schwartzblat and Kumbirai Tanekha (CyberArk) discuss and demo how to securely inject secrets into your applications and manage machine identities with CyberArk Conjur. Kumbirai Tanekha and Naama Schwartzblat,the lead developers on Conjur both of whom worked directly on the Conjur-OpenShift integration. They demonstrated how secrets can be managed and delivered securely to applications running in OpenShift without developer impedance, and how OpenShift security policy for secrets and machine identity can be managed as code.
Stocks Stepping Onto Center Stage: Accenture plc (ACN), Red Hat, Inc. (RHT)
Security: Storing Passwords, Updates, and FUD
Canonical Releases Major Linux Kernel Update for Ubuntu 17.10 for Raspberry Pi 2
Canonical released a major Linux kernel update for Ubuntu 17.10 for Raspberry Pi 2, addressing various security vulnerabilities that were previously patched for 64-bit and 32-bit architectures earlier this week. The security advisory mentions a total of 21 security vulnerabilities fixed for linux-raspi2, the Linux kernel for Raspberry Pi 2 on Ubuntu 17.10 (Artful Aardvark) operating systems, including a race condition that could lead to a use-after-free vulnerability in Linux kernel's ALSA PCM subsystem, and a use-after-free vulnerability in the network namespaces implementation. The update also addresses a race condition in Linux kernel's OCFS2 filesystem and loop block device implementations, as well as a null pointer dereference in the RDS (Reliable Datagram Sockets) protocol implementation. Most of these flaws could allow a local attacker to crash the vulnerable system by causing a denial of service or possibly execute arbitrary code.
Latest on Linux 4.17
Improved Flathub Website Makes It Easier to Find Flatpak Apps
It just got a whole heap easier to find and install Flatpak apps on Linux distros like Ubuntu. A new version of the Flathub website is now live on Flathub.org, albeit in beta. The improved front-end to what is the de facto Flatpak app store offers search, browsing and install options. It’s packed with app descriptions, screenshots, browsable categories, search, meta info, and a beautifully fluid design.
