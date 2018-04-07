OSS Leftovers
-
Haiku monthly activity report - 03/2018
Hrishi Hiraskar (one of our GSoC applicants) reworked the management of the shutdown phase. This revolves around both launch daemon and the BRoster, which collaborate together to coordinate system shutdown. Things must happen in a specific order to make sure all apps are properly terminated (leaving the user a chance to save his work if not done yet), and only then, system servers are stopped. There were some problemw with the existing implementation where it would be possible to start an application while another one was waiting for a save, and it could eventually lead to loss of work (a little unlikely, but still). We now have a better shutdown process which will make sure everything happens in the correct order.
-
BeOS-Inspired Haiku OS Continues Chugging Along With Driver Improvements, UI Changes
The open-source Haiku operating system that is still striving for compatibility with BeOS had another busy month.
-
Substratum: An Open Source Network for Computing Power
As centralized entities like Facebook and Google continue to be exposed for their improper handling of user data and questionable censorship, many are beginning to second guess their online habits. Add to that the exceedingly blatant government interference with actions like the repealing of Net Neutrality, and it becomes clear that new, decentralized alternatives need to be developed.
-
Goofy learns to fish: Why good documentation matters
No matter what type of project you're working on, you can't expect users to fully understand it on their own. That's where documentation comes in. Docs can be anything from simple procedures to thorough user stories. Sure, a web UI can sometimes speak for itself (and the best ones do), but I'm sure you've seen tales of readers questioning basic UI paths or squirming about doing anything on the command line.
-
Coreboot Lands Updated ME_Cleaner, Purism TPM & Other Updates
A number of improvements to Coreboot were merged to Git master overnight.
The latest improvements now in the Coreboot Git tree include:
- ME_Cleaner v1.2 for aiming to strip out and disable the Intel Management Engine support. ME_Cleaner 1.2 adds support for the HAP/AltMeDisable bit, support for selective partition removal, wiping ME6 Ignition firmware images, adding a man page, a new Python setup script, and various other changes.
- The Purism Librem Skylake laptop support now has TPM support following the company recently started shipping all their new laptops with the Trusted Platform Module (TPM) present and enabled.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 815 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Security: Storing Passwords, Updates, and FUD
Canonical Releases Major Linux Kernel Update for Ubuntu 17.10 for Raspberry Pi 2
Canonical released a major Linux kernel update for Ubuntu 17.10 for Raspberry Pi 2, addressing various security vulnerabilities that were previously patched for 64-bit and 32-bit architectures earlier this week. The security advisory mentions a total of 21 security vulnerabilities fixed for linux-raspi2, the Linux kernel for Raspberry Pi 2 on Ubuntu 17.10 (Artful Aardvark) operating systems, including a race condition that could lead to a use-after-free vulnerability in Linux kernel's ALSA PCM subsystem, and a use-after-free vulnerability in the network namespaces implementation. The update also addresses a race condition in Linux kernel's OCFS2 filesystem and loop block device implementations, as well as a null pointer dereference in the RDS (Reliable Datagram Sockets) protocol implementation. Most of these flaws could allow a local attacker to crash the vulnerable system by causing a denial of service or possibly execute arbitrary code.
Latest on Linux 4.17
Improved Flathub Website Makes It Easier to Find Flatpak Apps
It just got a whole heap easier to find and install Flatpak apps on Linux distros like Ubuntu. A new version of the Flathub website is now live on Flathub.org, albeit in beta. The improved front-end to what is the de facto Flatpak app store offers search, browsing and install options. It’s packed with app descriptions, screenshots, browsable categories, search, meta info, and a beautifully fluid design.
Recent comments
4 hours 56 min ago
4 hours 57 min ago
11 hours 48 min ago
11 hours 49 min ago
11 hours 50 min ago
12 hours 15 min ago
12 hours 16 min ago
12 hours 17 min ago
1 day 5 hours ago
2 days 7 hours ago