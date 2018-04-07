Graphics: Sway 1.0 Reaches Alpha, NVIDIA Preparing To Drop Fermi Support, VKVG: Vulkan Vector Graphics
Sway 1.0 Reaches Alpha For This Popular Wayland Compositor
The Sway Wayland Compositor that is known for its compatibility and inspiration from the i3 tiling window manager is nearly out with its version 1.0 release.
Sway 1.0 Alpha was released this Saturday evening as the first step towards the big 1.0 milestone. This release is now based on the wlroots Wayland compositor library and the code-base itself to the compositor was completely overhauled. In the process, the NVIDIA proprietary driver support was also removed.
NVIDIA Preparing To Drop Fermi Support From Their Mainline Drivers
NVIDIA is in the process of retiring GeForce 400/500 "Fermi" GPU support from their mainline graphics drivers on Windows and Linux/BSD/Solaris.
Yesterday NVIDIA announced that critical security updates for Fermi series GPUs will continue through January 2019, but after that be cut off while for now they will still be issuing "Game Ready Driver" (Windows) drivers with Fermi support included.
VKVG: Vulkan Vector Graphics With A Cairo-Like API
The latest nifty open-source Vulkan project we have come across worthy of a shout-out is VKVG. VKVG is short for Vulkan Vector Graphics and is a C library for drawing 2D vector graphics using the Vulkan graphics API.
Fedora: Fedora Local Repo, Rawhide Notes and More
Android Leftovers
Making cloud-native computing universal and sustainable
I’ve been fortunate to have the opportunity to build an open source foundation from scratch the last couple of years by serving as the founding executive director of the Cloud Native Computing Foundation (CNCF). Since late 2015, the foundation has grown to comprise more than 200 members worldwide and 18 innovative cloud-native projects. Also, for the first time, we recently published an annual report representing what our community accomplished in 2017. What has been interesting about this experience is that more people know about our projects, such as Kubernetes, Envoy, and Prometheus, than know about the open source foundation behind them. The goal of this article is to explain exactly what the purpose of the Cloud Native Computing Foundation (CNCF) is and how we support our community of cloud-native open infrastructure projects.
Debian GNU/Linux Operating System Is Now Supported on 64-bit RISC-V Hardware
The announcement comes from developer Manuel Fernandez Montecelo, who said that after a few weeks of hard work, he and his team managed to do an official 64-bit RISC-V bootstrap, which is now available in Debian Project's debian-ports infrastructure for those who want to download packages on their RISC-V devices. “We've been working in the last few weeks to do a (second) bootstrap of Debian for RISC-V, and after a few weeks of hard work it is now bootstrapped and has been imported into the Debian infrastructure, in particular, debian-ports," said Manuel Fernandez Montecelo in the announcement.
