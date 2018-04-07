howtos and software
How to set up a MegaRAID SAS 9361-8i controller card on an OpenPOWER system
Creating Virtual Disks Using Linux Command Line
2-Minute Linux Tip: Learn how to use the contrab command
The Shuf Command Tutorial With Examples For Beginners
Using SS to monitor connections in GNU/Linux for new users
The ever popular Netstat tool, has been depricated for quite a few years now, and newer tools have been developed for the command line to replace it; namely, ss.
Using ss is extremely simple, given the power behind the command, and the amount of information you can obtain while using it, such as information for TCP, UDP, PACKET, RAW, DCCP and UNIX Sockets.
Pidgin 2.13 Linux Desktop Instant Messaging Client Released
Desktop-based instant messaging clients are becoming increasingly rare in the age of mobile apps and browser-based alternatives, but Pidgin formerly known as GAIM continues moving along albeit slowly. Recently the Pidgin 2.13.0 release happened without much attention.
Pidgin 2.13 was released back in March with a number of bug fixes, better support for dark themes, improved transparency handling, API updates, and more but it was mostly just about fixing a number of bugs. Pidgin 2.13.0 had been the first update in one year since Pidgin 2.12.
kTLS in Cubemap
Cubemap, my video reflector, is getting TLS support. This isn't really because I think Cubemap video is very privacy-sensitive (although I suppose it does protect it against any meddling ISP middleboxes that would want to transcode the video), but putting non-TLS video on TLS pages is getting increasingly frowned upon by browsers—it used to provoke mixed content warnings, but now, it's usually just blocked outright.
This took longer than one would expect, since Cubemap prides itself on extremely high performance. (Even when it was written, five years ago, it could sustain multiple 10gig links on a single, old quadcore.) Cubemap is different from regular HTTP servers in that it doesn't really care about small requests; it doesn't do HLS or MPEG-DASH (although HLS support is also on its way!), just a single very long stream of video, so startup time doesn't matter at all. To that extent, it uses sendfile() (from a buffer file, usually on tmpfs or similar), which wasn't compatible with TLS… until now.
Fedora: Fedora Local Repo, Rawhide Notes and More
Android Leftovers
Making cloud-native computing universal and sustainable
I’ve been fortunate to have the opportunity to build an open source foundation from scratch the last couple of years by serving as the founding executive director of the Cloud Native Computing Foundation (CNCF). Since late 2015, the foundation has grown to comprise more than 200 members worldwide and 18 innovative cloud-native projects. Also, for the first time, we recently published an annual report representing what our community accomplished in 2017. What has been interesting about this experience is that more people know about our projects, such as Kubernetes, Envoy, and Prometheus, than know about the open source foundation behind them. The goal of this article is to explain exactly what the purpose of the Cloud Native Computing Foundation (CNCF) is and how we support our community of cloud-native open infrastructure projects.
Debian GNU/Linux Operating System Is Now Supported on 64-bit RISC-V Hardware
The announcement comes from developer Manuel Fernandez Montecelo, who said that after a few weeks of hard work, he and his team managed to do an official 64-bit RISC-V bootstrap, which is now available in Debian Project's debian-ports infrastructure for those who want to download packages on their RISC-V devices. “We've been working in the last few weeks to do a (second) bootstrap of Debian for RISC-V, and after a few weeks of hard work it is now bootstrapped and has been imported into the Debian infrastructure, in particular, debian-ports," said Manuel Fernandez Montecelo in the announcement.
