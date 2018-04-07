Language Selection

Linux 4.16.1 and Outline of the Past Week for Linux 4.17 Kernel

2018-04-07
Linux
  • Linux 4.16.1

    I'm announcing the release of the 4.16.1 kernel.

    All users of the 4.16 kernel series must upgrade.

  • Linux 4.16 Reaches Its First Point Release With Over 30 Fixes

    Greg Kroah-Hartman today released the first stable point update to the Linux 4.16 kernel that debuted one week ago.

    There are just under three dozen changes in Linux 4.16.1, including some crypto fixes seeming to represent a bulk of the work along with some USB, staging, serial, Bluetooth, and other updates. One hardware item sticking out is fixed TrackStick detection for Lenovo ThinkPad L570 and Dell Latitude 7370 notebooks.

  • The Big Changes Merged This Week For The Linux 4.17 Kernel

    We are now through the first week of the two week long Linux 4.17 kernel merge window process for introducing the new features/functionality to this next big kernel release.

FreeCAD 0.17 Released With Various Workbench Improvements

For fans of the FreeCAD open-source 3D CAD modeling software, a new major release is now available -- the first update in almost two years. FreeCAD 0.17 is now available to succeed FreeCAD 0.16 from April of 2016. While it may not be nearly as well off as AutoCAD or other alternatives, FreeCAD does continue getting better while being free and open-source software. Read more Original: Release notes 0.17

Fedora: Fedora Local Repo, Rawhide Notes and More

  • Fedora Local Repo
    Let’s suppose that you want to test a package not yet landed in the Fedora repos, include it in the installation process or in a Live CD (more on a future post).
  • Rawhide notes from the trail: more rocky trail
    I am looking forward to next week when we hope to get things setup for some gating in rawhide. I know it couldn’t handle all these issues, but it’s a start and we can add things as we know how to detect them in advance.
  • Installing go1.10.1 (Fedora 27)

