Linux 4.16.1 and Outline of the Past Week for Linux 4.17 Kernel
-
Linux 4.16.1
I'm announcing the release of the 4.16.1 kernel.
All users of the 4.16 kernel series must upgrade.
-
Linux 4.16 Reaches Its First Point Release With Over 30 Fixes
Greg Kroah-Hartman today released the first stable point update to the Linux 4.16 kernel that debuted one week ago.
There are just under three dozen changes in Linux 4.16.1, including some crypto fixes seeming to represent a bulk of the work along with some USB, staging, serial, Bluetooth, and other updates. One hardware item sticking out is fixed TrackStick detection for Lenovo ThinkPad L570 and Dell Latitude 7370 notebooks.
-
The Big Changes Merged This Week For The Linux 4.17 Kernel
We are now through the first week of the two week long Linux 4.17 kernel merge window process for introducing the new features/functionality to this next big kernel release.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 511 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
FreeCAD 0.17 Released With Various Workbench Improvements
For fans of the FreeCAD open-source 3D CAD modeling software, a new major release is now available -- the first update in almost two years. FreeCAD 0.17 is now available to succeed FreeCAD 0.16 from April of 2016. While it may not be nearly as well off as AutoCAD or other alternatives, FreeCAD does continue getting better while being free and open-source software. Original: Release notes 0.17
today's howtos
Fedora: Fedora Local Repo, Rawhide Notes and More
Android Leftovers
Recent comments
1 day 10 hours ago
1 day 10 hours ago
2 days 3 hours ago
3 days 5 hours ago
4 days 9 hours ago
4 days 9 hours ago
4 days 10 hours ago
6 days 4 hours ago
6 days 7 hours ago
6 days 14 hours ago