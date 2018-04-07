Stable kernels 4.16.1, 4.14.33, 4.9.93, 4.4.127 and 3.18.103
FreeCAD 0.17 Released With Various Workbench Improvements
For fans of the FreeCAD open-source 3D CAD modeling software, a new major release is now available -- the first update in almost two years. FreeCAD 0.17 is now available to succeed FreeCAD 0.16 from April of 2016. While it may not be nearly as well off as AutoCAD or other alternatives, FreeCAD does continue getting better while being free and open-source software. Original: Release notes 0.17
