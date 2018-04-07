Stable kernels 4.16.1, 4.14.33, 4.9.93, 4.4.127 and 3.18.103

Linux 4.16.1 and Outline of the Past Week for Linux 4.17 Kernel

Linux 4.16.1 I'm announcing the release of the 4.16.1 kernel. All users of the 4.16 kernel series must upgrade.

Linux 4.16 Reaches Its First Point Release With Over 30 Fixes Greg Kroah-Hartman today released the first stable point update to the Linux 4.16 kernel that debuted one week ago. There are just under three dozen changes in Linux 4.16.1, including some crypto fixes seeming to represent a bulk of the work along with some USB, staging, serial, Bluetooth, and other updates. One hardware item sticking out is fixed TrackStick detection for Lenovo ThinkPad L570 and Dell Latitude 7370 notebooks.

The Big Changes Merged This Week For The Linux 4.17 Kernel We are now through the first week of the two week long Linux 4.17 kernel merge window process for introducing the new features/functionality to this next big kernel release.

[Old] Distributions are becoming irrelevant: difference was our strength and our liability

For someone that has spent the past thirteen years defining himself as a developer of a Linux distribution (whether I really am still a Gentoo Linux developer or not is up for debate I’m sure), having to write a title like this is obviously hard. But from the day I started working on open source software to now I have grown a lot, and I have realized I have been wrong about many things in the past. One thing that I realized recently is that nowadays, distributions lost the war. As the title of this post says, difference is our strength, but at the same time, it is also the seed of our ruin. Take distributions: Gentoo, Fedora, Debian, SuSE, Archlinux, Ubuntu. They all look and act differently, focusing on different target users, and because of this they differ significantly in which software they make available, which versions are made available, and how much effort is spent on testing, both the package itself and the system integration.