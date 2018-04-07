Language Selection

Stable kernels 4.16.1, 4.14.33, 4.9.93, 4.4.127 and 3.18.103

Submitted by Rianne Schestowitz on Sunday 8th of April 2018 08:46:29 PM
Linux
FreeCAD 0.17 Released With Various Workbench Improvements

For fans of the FreeCAD open-source 3D CAD modeling software, a new major release is now available -- the first update in almost two years. FreeCAD 0.17 is now available to succeed FreeCAD 0.16 from April of 2016. While it may not be nearly as well off as AutoCAD or other alternatives, FreeCAD does continue getting better while being free and open-source software. Read more Original: Release notes 0.17

Fedora: Fedora Local Repo, Rawhide Notes and More

  • Fedora Local Repo
    Let’s suppose that you want to test a package not yet landed in the Fedora repos, include it in the installation process or in a Live CD (more on a future post).
  • Rawhide notes from the trail: more rocky trail
    I am looking forward to next week when we hope to get things setup for some gating in rawhide. I know it couldn’t handle all these issues, but it’s a start and we can add things as we know how to detect them in advance.
  • Installing go1.10.1 (Fedora 27)

