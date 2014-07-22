Security: Switches, Cisco, FUD, Beep, Android
-
Global cyberattack targets 200,000 network switches (updated)
-
‘Don’t mess with our elections’: Hackers stuff US flag into Cisco security hole worldwide
Unknown hackers have exploited a loophole in the Cisco protocol to strike internet service providers worldwide, in a coordinated attack against data centers, leaving a US flag and a message reading “Don't mess with our elections.”
Iranian data centers became some of the latest victims of the global bot attack late on Friday. Disabling router switches for internet service providers at data centers, the hackers, in a malign stunt, cut off web access for subscribers in their respective countries. “Don't mess with our elections,” the message on the compromised systems read, next to US flag, Iran’s IT Minister Mohammad-Javad Azari Jahromi revealed in a Twitter picture message.
-
21 percent of Open Source Serverless Applications have Critical Vulnerabilities [Ed: They are reposting a press release which is a self-promotional FUD with a buzzword]
The core concept of FaaS, or serverless functions, is to define an API for consumption
-
Linux Beep bug joke backfires as branded fix falls short
Retro programmers may need to reconsider using the Linux beep command as an activity or progress alert.
One of the silliest bugs on record emerged late last week, when Debian project leader Chris Lamb took to the distro's security to post an advisory that the little utility had a local privilege escalation vulnerability.
-
Android April Security Bulletin Fixes Nine Critical Vulnerabilities
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 500 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
How many Linux users are there anyway?
Perhaps the most unbiased numbers are from the federal government's Digital Analytics Program (DAP). DAP's numbers come from the billion visits over the past 90 days to over 400 US executive branch government domains. That's about 5,000 total websites. These visitors appear to be largely US citizens. You can see this from the most popular websites: The US Postal Service, the IRS, and Medline Plus. By DAP's count, Linux is bundled in with 0.6 percent other. Chrome OS, according to DAP, has more users: 1.3 percent. Still, while desktop Linux is a minority desktop operating system, it still has millions of users, and that's a lot more than a mere fraction of 1 percent. And, when it comes to overall end-user operating system, Linux-based Android has 70.96 percent of the mobile market by NetMarketShare's count. By DAP's reckoning, Android has 19.9 percent of all end-user systems, while StatCounter shows Android as even more popular than Windows by 39.49 percent to 36.62 percent.
Stable kernels 4.16.1, 4.14.33, 4.9.93, 4.4.127 and 3.18.103
Linux 4.16.1 and Outline of the Past Week for Linux 4.17 Kernel
[Old] Distributions are becoming irrelevant: difference was our strength and our liability
For someone that has spent the past thirteen years defining himself as a developer of a Linux distribution (whether I really am still a Gentoo Linux developer or not is up for debate I’m sure), having to write a title like this is obviously hard. But from the day I started working on open source software to now I have grown a lot, and I have realized I have been wrong about many things in the past. One thing that I realized recently is that nowadays, distributions lost the war. As the title of this post says, difference is our strength, but at the same time, it is also the seed of our ruin. Take distributions: Gentoo, Fedora, Debian, SuSE, Archlinux, Ubuntu. They all look and act differently, focusing on different target users, and because of this they differ significantly in which software they make available, which versions are made available, and how much effort is spent on testing, both the package itself and the system integration.
Recent comments
1 day 18 hours ago
1 day 18 hours ago
2 days 11 hours ago
3 days 13 hours ago
4 days 17 hours ago
4 days 17 hours ago
4 days 18 hours ago
6 days 12 hours ago
6 days 15 hours ago
6 days 22 hours ago