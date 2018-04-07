Nomad Desktop – An Open Source Desktop With a Fresh Experience
If you’re a Linux fan with the desire to check it its vast customization options then you must have toyed diverse desktop environments and settings including Gnome, Xfce, Unity, Cinnamon, and Plasma, to mention a few.
Today, we have yet another intriguing desktop that I think you will definitely enjoy and it goes by the name of Nomad Desktop.
Nomad Desktop is the face of one of the latest distros on the block, Nitrux, and it aims to provide users with simplicity and the same experience Plasma offers without compromising its flexibility and power for professionals.
