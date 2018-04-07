Software Leftovers
Before launching any website, it is necessary to make sure that the website is error free, user friendly and secure. So after completing the development task of any website, the site owner must confirm that the website is ready to launch by doing some important website testing checklist. Most common website testing checklists are mentioned here.
Haroopad aims to give you the same experiences in editing regardless of the platform you are working on. Developed by the Korean programmer Rhio Kim, Haroopad is available from the project website for Microsoft Windows, Mac OS X, and Linux as binary packages for 32 and 64 bit systems. For this article we have tested the package for Debian GNU/Linux 9 (64 bit) and downloaded the according deb package.
A new release of the tint package just arrived on CRAN. Its name expands from tint is not tufte as the package offers a fresher take on the Tufte-style for html and pdf presentations.
This version adds support for the tufte-book latex style. The package now supported handouts in html or pdf format (as before) but also book-length material. I am using this myself in a current draft and this is fully working, though (as always) subject to changes.
For fans of the HandBrake open-source, cross-platform video transcoder software, a big post-1.0 update is now available.
The HandBrake 1.1 release tagged on Saturday introduces an improved user-interface with a redesigned main window, a new summary tab, updated icons with HiDPI support, and other UI alterations. There is also new/improved presets for Vimeo/YouTube, 4K presets for different devices, new presets for post-production video editing workflows, and other 4K video improvements. There is also improved Intel QuickSync Video support, including the first support for it on Linux.
Cardano ADA has recently announced the release of the much awaited Daedalus on Linux. The communication was made via the Cardano community forum. Although the information about the software is limited, it stated clearly that it was ready for public beta testing. The network, however, is still collecting feedback from the community to ensure that all the different Linux distributions will be well catered for. Besides, the software will include certain levels of customization to improve the user experience. Besides, the beta testing is tailored towards Linux users that are comfortable operating a script in a terminal.
The team who is in charge of Cardano (ADA) recently announced that its planning to release the highly anticipated Daedalus software which will run on Linux. This information was made public directly on the official Cardano website. However, the developers didn’t want to unveil too much information about the upcoming software and decided to keep their statement short and to the point.
Another week in Usability & Productivity, another wish that I could make more announcements about all the cool stuff we have in progress! The wheels of software sometimes turn more slowly than we might wish, but in the end, the better result will be worth it. KDE’s patch review process is there to ensure that code quality is high as possible before making it in!
Nevertheless, we landed some great improvements this week, including a few long-standing requests. Come and see:
To reduce the number of bugs filed against libinput consider this a PSA: as of GNOME 3.28, the default click method on touchpads is the 'clickfinger' method (see the libinput documentation, it even has pictures). In short, rather than having a separate left/right button area on the bottom edge of the touchpad, right or middle clicks are now triggered by clicking with 2 or 3 fingers on the touchpad. This is the method macOS has been using for a decade or so.
All of the above means that Verbosio, as a Mozilla Firefox-based XML editor with specific XML languages as add-ons to the editor, is truly and finally dead, and there’s no point trying to believe otherwise. Similarly, the need for a XUL IDE is dead as well. (Daniel Glazman and I need to get together to cry over a beer sometime.)
When building software systems, we usually deal with data from external sources. This can be user input, data coming from other systems, etc. My basic assumption on any external data is: don’t trust it!
We are pleased to announce the release of GNU Mcron 1.1.1,
representing 48 commits, by 1 person over 3 weeks.
today's howtos
Fedora Leftovers
Similar to last year, I am putting forward a note of planned absence from the Fedora Project community from May to August 2018.
Transparency is important to me. I wanted to make this announcement ahead of time to set clear expectations for the upcoming months. I am returning to Chicago, IL to work another internship at Jump Trading, LLC. From June to August, I am working at their Chicago office. I am excited to return and learn more from an amazing team of people.
I am not blocked by company policy from contributing to open source, so I won’t disappear completely. However, while I am still able to contribute to Fedora, I do not expect to keep up the level of activity that I contribute at now during my internship.
Debian and Ubuntu: debhelper, Ubuntu on USB, Test Weeks, Free Culture Showcase
Since debhelper/11.2.1[1], we now support using cmake for configure and ninja for build + test as an alternative to cmake for configure and make for build + test. This change was proposed by Kyle Edwards in Debian bug #895044. You can try this new combination by specifying “cmake+ninja” as build system.
Ubuntu 18.04 is a great operating system. It is in beta at the time of this writing. Everyone is so excited and eagerly waiting for its release even as we speak. If you’re one of them, you may wish to carry your favorite Linux distribution with you all the time. Have you ever thought about running Ubuntu 18.04 from a USB stick? Well it is possible. You can run Ubuntu 18.04 from a USB stick. That way your workstation is with you wherever you go. You don’t have to use other people’s setup, you can use your own comfortable setup, also your favorite softwares.
Prominent Ubuntu community developer Simon Quigley has sparked a discussion about Ubuntu's release milestones and the possibility of moving away with their alpha and beta one milestones moving forward.
Quigley's proposal after consulting with the Xubuntu / Ubuntu MATE / Kubuntu / Ubuntu Budgie teams was using "testing weeks" to replace the previous formal alpha / beta releases. During testing weeks, users would be encouraged to use the latest daily ISOs rather than a blessed "alpha" or "beta" image.
In just under 3 weeks, Ubuntu 18.04 LTS launches. This exciting new release is a new Long Term Support release and will introduce many Ubuntu users to GNOME Shell and a closer upstream experience. In addition, Ubuntu developers have been working long and hard to ensure that 18.04 is a big, brilliant release that builds a bridge from 16.04 LTS to a better, bigger platform that can be built upon, without becoming unnecessarily boisterous.
