today's leftovers

Monday 9th of April 2018
Misc
  • Linux all-in-one: Slimbook Curve comes with your distro of choice pre-installed

    Spanish computer maker Slimbook has unveiled the Slimbook Curve, an all-in-one with a 24-inch curved screen made for GNU/Linux.

    Spanish hardware and PC manufacturer Slimbook has created a new all-in-one Linux PC in the form of the aptly named Slimbook Curve, that features a curved 24 inch IPS display offering users a resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels as well as a matte, anti-glare finish. The Slimbook Curve can by installed with a wide variety of different Linux operating systems including No OS, Ubuntu, Kubuntu, Ubuntu Mate, Debian, Elementary OS, Linux Mint, OpenSUSE, Antergos, Fedora and KDE Neon.

  • AIMS inverter control via GPIO ports

    I recently upgraded my inverter to a AIMS 1500 watt pure sine inverter (PWRI150024S). This is a decent inverter for the price, I hope. It seems reasonably efficient under load compared to other inverters. But when it's fully idle, it still consumes 4 watts of power.

    That's almost as much power as my laptop, and while 96 watt-hours per day may not sound like a lot of power, some days in winter, 100 watt-hours is my entire budget for the day. Adding more batteries just to power an idle inverter would be the normal solution, probably. Instead, I want to have my house computer turn it off when it's not being used.

Software Leftovers

  • Website Testing Checklist
    Before launching any website, it is necessary to make sure that the website is error free, user friendly and secure. So after completing the development task of any website, the site owner must confirm that the website is ready to launch by doing some important website testing checklist. Most common website testing checklists are mentioned here.
  • Gotop – Yet Another TUI Graphical Activity Monitor, Written In Go
  • Introduction to Haroopad
    Haroopad aims to give you the same experiences in editing regardless of the platform you are working on. Developed by the Korean programmer Rhio Kim, Haroopad is available from the project website for Microsoft Windows, Mac OS X, and Linux as binary packages for 32 and 64 bit systems. For this article we have tested the package for Debian GNU/Linux 9 (64 bit) and downloaded the according deb package.
  • tint 0.1.0
    A new release of the tint package just arrived on CRAN. Its name expands from tint is not tufte as the package offers a fresher take on the Tufte-style for html and pdf presentations. This version adds support for the tufte-book latex style. The package now supported handouts in html or pdf format (as before) but also book-length material. I am using this myself in a current draft and this is fully working, though (as always) subject to changes.
  • HandBrake 1.1 Open-Source Video Transcoder Released
    For fans of the HandBrake open-source, cross-platform video transcoder software, a big post-1.0 update is now available. The HandBrake 1.1 release tagged on Saturday introduces an improved user-interface with a redesigned main window, a new summary tab, updated icons with HiDPI support, and other UI alterations. There is also new/improved presets for Vimeo/YouTube, 4K presets for different devices, new presets for post-production video editing workflows, and other 4K video improvements. There is also improved Intel QuickSync Video support, including the first support for it on Linux.
  • Cardano ADA price Surges Ahead of the Beta Release Daedalus on Linux Software
    Cardano ADA has recently announced the release of the much awaited Daedalus on Linux. The communication was made via the Cardano community forum. Although the information about the software is limited, it stated clearly that it was ready for public beta testing. The network, however, is still collecting feedback from the community to ensure that all the different Linux distributions will be well catered for. Besides, the software will include certain levels of customization to improve the user experience. Besides, the beta testing is tailored towards Linux users that are comfortable operating a script in a terminal.
    The team who is in charge of Cardano (ADA) recently announced that its planning to release the highly anticipated Daedalus software which will run on Linux. This information was made public directly on the official Cardano website. However, the developers didn’t want to unveil too much information about the upcoming software and decided to keep their statement short and to the point.
  • This week in Usability & Productivity, part 13
    Another week in Usability & Productivity, another wish that I could make more announcements about all the cool stuff we have in progress! The wheels of software sometimes turn more slowly than we might wish, but in the end, the better result will be worth it. KDE’s patch review process is there to ensure that code quality is high as possible before making it in! Nevertheless, we landed some great improvements this week, including a few long-standing requests. Come and see:
  • GNOME 3.28 uses clickfinger behaviour by default on touchpads
    To reduce the number of bugs filed against libinput consider this a PSA: as of GNOME 3.28, the default click method on touchpads is the 'clickfinger' method (see the libinput documentation, it even has pictures). In short, rather than having a separate left/right button area on the bottom edge of the touchpad, right or middle clicks are now triggered by clicking with 2 or 3 fingers on the touchpad. This is the method macOS has been using for a decade or so.
  • Verbosio is dead… but I have a new code name, Aluminium, with the same ambition
    All of the above means that Verbosio, as a Mozilla Firefox-based XML editor with specific XML languages as add-ons to the editor, is truly and finally dead, and there’s no point trying to believe otherwise. Similarly, the need for a XUL IDE is dead as well. (Daniel Glazman and I need to get together to cry over a beer sometime.)
  • Know your limits
    When building software systems, we usually deal with data from external sources. This can be user input, data coming from other systems, etc. My basic assumption on any external data is: don’t trust it!
  • GNU Mcron 1.1.1 released
    We are pleased to announce the release of GNU Mcron 1.1.1, representing 48 commits, by 1 person over 3 weeks.

today's howtos

Fedora Leftovers

Debian and Ubuntu: debhelper, Ubuntu on USB, Test Weeks, Free Culture Showcase

  • Build system changes in debhelper
    Since debhelper/11.2.1[1], we now support using cmake for configure and ninja for build + test as an alternative to cmake for configure and make for build + test. This change was proposed by Kyle Edwards in Debian bug #895044. You can try this new combination by specifying “cmake+ninja” as build system.
  • Run Ubuntu 18.04 From USB Stick
    Ubuntu 18.04 is a great operating system. It is in beta at the time of this writing. Everyone is so excited and eagerly waiting for its release even as we speak. If you’re one of them, you may wish to carry your favorite Linux distribution with you all the time. Have you ever thought about running Ubuntu 18.04 from a USB stick? Well it is possible. You can run Ubuntu 18.04 from a USB stick. That way your workstation is with you wherever you go. You don’t have to use other people’s setup, you can use your own comfortable setup, also your favorite softwares.
  • Ubuntu Developer Floats The Idea Of "Test Weeks" To Replace Early Alpha/Beta Releases
    Prominent Ubuntu community developer Simon Quigley has sparked a discussion about Ubuntu's release milestones and the possibility of moving away with their alpha and beta one milestones moving forward. Quigley's proposal after consulting with the Xubuntu / Ubuntu MATE / Kubuntu / Ubuntu Budgie teams was using "testing weeks" to replace the previous formal alpha / beta releases. During testing weeks, users would be encouraged to use the latest daily ISOs rather than a blessed "alpha" or "beta" image.
  • Announcing the Ubuntu 18.04 LTS Free Culture Showcase winners
    In just under 3 weeks, Ubuntu 18.04 LTS launches. This exciting new release is a new Long Term Support release and will introduce many Ubuntu users to GNOME Shell and a closer upstream experience. In addition, Ubuntu developers have been working long and hard to ensure that 18.04 is a big, brilliant release that builds a bridge from 16.04 LTS to a better, bigger platform that can be built upon, without becoming unnecessarily boisterous.
