XLEngine for Dark Forces and Daggerfall is now open source
XLEngine is another project to allow you to play classic games on modern systems, this one is for Dark Forces and Daggerfall and it's now open source. The project is also aimed at Outlaws and Blood, but it doesn't sound like they're finished with the wording of "soon" being used for those titles.
Hand of Fate 2 updated with the promised Endless Mode
Hand of Fate 2, the excellent dungeon crawler that mixes up card-based travel with real-time combat finally adds the promised Endless Mode.
The first results of the GZDoom survey are out, 10% are on Linux
Recently GZDoom [Official Site] was updated and with it they added in a new hardware survey, the first results are now available.
For those not too familiar, GZDoom is a modern source port of the Doom engine and it works with Heretic, Hexen, Strife, Chex Quest and many fan-created games like Blade of Agony.
The Adventures of Square is mildly amusing retro FPS that's free with a second episode out now
The Adventures of Square [Official Site] is a free retro FPS built with the GZDoom engine and it turns out it's pretty amusing.
You are Square, a wise-cracking hero who has to rescue Doctor Octagon from the Circle of Evil, a mysterious cult hellbent on the domination of Shape Land.
Humble Store currently has a Team 17 sale on, some good Linux titles are cheap
Humble Store just sent word that their latest sale features the developer and publisher Team 17, they have some nice Linux titles on sale.
Note: As we are a Humble Partner, you can choose an amount of your sale that goes to us using the affiliate links herein.
