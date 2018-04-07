Security: Updates, Etherpad, Beep, Ubuntu, SourceClear
-
Security updates for Monday
-
Important critical Etherpad release – 1.6.4
Today we released Etherpad 1.6.4.
-
Important Etherpad release
Several security vulnerabilities were found in Etherpad and version 1.6.4 has been released with fixes.
-
Linux: Beep Command Can Be Used to Probe for the Presence of Sensitive Files
A vulnerability in the "beep" package that comes pre-installed with Debian and Ubuntu distros allows an attacker to probe for the presence of files on a computer, even those owned by root users, which are supposed to be secret and inaccesible.
The vulnerability, tracked as CVE-2018-0492, has been fixed in recent versions of Debian and Ubuntu (Debian-based OS).
-
Rise of the Tomb Raider Coming to Linux This Month, phpMyAdmin New Release, Canonical's Kernel Update for RPi 2 and More
Canonical released a "major Linux kernel update for Raspberry Pi 2" that addresses various security vulnerabilities. Among other things, 21 security vulnerabilities were fixed for linux-raspi2, "including a race condition that could lead to a use-after-free vulnerability in Linux kernel's ALSA PCM subsystem, and a use-after-free vulnerability in the network namespaces implementation." Update now if you haven't already. (Source: Softpedia News.)
-
Exclusive: CA Technologies Is Buying a Startup to Bolster App Security
-
CA Technologies Acquires SourceClear, Advancing SCA Capabilities for a DevSecOps World
-
today's howtos
Are You Ready for Lubuntu Next 18.04?
It's still under development but it's lightweight and looks promising. It has some problems but for those love testing, it's very interesting new distro, a new Lubuntu derivative with new user interface and a unique set of applications. And finally, its memory usage is so low, almost similar to Lubuntu 18.04 beta 2 itself (which is only ~230MiB), so Lubuntu Next could be considered as a full-featured Lubuntu alternative within its lightweight league. Also: This Week in Lubuntu Development #2
Antergos 18.3 Gnome - Regression celebration
Antergos 18.3 is everything that 17.9 is not - in a bad way. My previous encounter with this distro was fairly good. There were issues, but they were not cardinal. This time around, we do gain some on the touchpad front, but everything else is a loss. Network support is bad, Nvidia didn't install outright, we have a font discrepancy between the live session and the installed system, no iPhone support, Steam crashes, and the list goes on. Virtually, everything is worse than it was. Another thing that pops to mind - Manjaro seems to be holding well. Antergos 18.3 feels like it's been cobbled hastily, with no QA, and the end result is jarring, frustrating and saddening. I mean why? Just a few months ago, I selected this distro as the winner of my best-of-2017 Gnome list, and it really was unique, fun and colorful. The new edition retains the aesthetic spin, but it's more than negatively offset by hardware and software bugs and regressions. Unfortunately this time, I cannot recommend Antergos. 2/10. Hopefully, this is a one-time fluke, and it will go back to being a solid, refreshing alternative in the world painted Ubuntu. To be continued.
