Red Hat and Fedora
5 steps to building a cloud that meets your users' needs
Before you can start asking users questions, you first must identify who the users of your new cloud will be. They will likely include developers who build applications on the cloud; the operations team who will operate, maintain, and likely build the cloud; and the security team who protects your organization. For the first iteration, scope down your users to a smaller group so you're less overwhelmed by feedback. Ask each of your identified user groups to appoint two liaisons (a primary and a secondary) who will represent their team on this journey. This will also keep your first delivery small in both size and time.
Red Hat Shares ― Special Red Hat and open source anniversary edition
A New Kind of Stock Chart: Red Hat Inc (NYSE:RHT) Critical Pivot Points
Interviews on the Fedora Infrastructure Hackathon 2018
This week, the Fedora Infrastructure team is convening for a Hackathon from April 9-13 at Fredericksburg, VA. You can also attend/partake remotely in #fedora-admin from 09:30 UTC-5 daily. The hackathon is intended to help the team leap ahead for several critical Fedora and CentOS initiatives. We interviewed members of the Fedora Infrastructure team to ask what the goals for the hackathon are and why it is needed.
Fedora Scientific 28 Beta
Fedora 28 beta was announced recently and I am happy to say Fedora Scientific is back.
phpMyAdmin version 4.8
Contribute at the Add-On Modularity and Kernel Test Days
PHPUnit 7.1
today's howtos
Are You Ready for Lubuntu Next 18.04?
It's still under development but it's lightweight and looks promising. It has some problems but for those love testing, it's very interesting new distro, a new Lubuntu derivative with new user interface and a unique set of applications. And finally, its memory usage is so low, almost similar to Lubuntu 18.04 beta 2 itself (which is only ~230MiB), so Lubuntu Next could be considered as a full-featured Lubuntu alternative within its lightweight league. Also: This Week in Lubuntu Development #2
Antergos 18.3 Gnome - Regression celebration
Antergos 18.3 is everything that 17.9 is not - in a bad way. My previous encounter with this distro was fairly good. There were issues, but they were not cardinal. This time around, we do gain some on the touchpad front, but everything else is a loss. Network support is bad, Nvidia didn't install outright, we have a font discrepancy between the live session and the installed system, no iPhone support, Steam crashes, and the list goes on. Virtually, everything is worse than it was. Another thing that pops to mind - Manjaro seems to be holding well. Antergos 18.3 feels like it's been cobbled hastily, with no QA, and the end result is jarring, frustrating and saddening. I mean why? Just a few months ago, I selected this distro as the winner of my best-of-2017 Gnome list, and it really was unique, fun and colorful. The new edition retains the aesthetic spin, but it's more than negatively offset by hardware and software bugs and regressions. Unfortunately this time, I cannot recommend Antergos. 2/10. Hopefully, this is a one-time fluke, and it will go back to being a solid, refreshing alternative in the world painted Ubuntu. To be continued.
